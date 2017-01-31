Veteran performer and singer Tony Sacca passes away
Long-time performer shared his story in show on Las Vegas Strip By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group Show producer and entertainer Tony…
SPLIT Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…
Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick to attend Kobalt Kampout at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Neon Garage
Seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson and star driver Danica Patrick will be special guests at Las Vegas Motor…
Optimism abounds at NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day in Las Vegas
Optimism and excitement were the common themes that flowed through NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day at The Bellagio’s Hyde night club in…
Men’s Letter to the President: Support Gender Equality
By Rob Okun Will Donald Trump change his attitude toward women? After the release of the 2005 Access…
Bannon’s Coup
by Mel Gurtov Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been elevated to the Principals Committee of…
Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference
by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …
Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football
By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…
Marquee Nightclub Celebrates Six Years
To celebrate the sixth anniversary of Marquee Nightclub in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, world-renowned DJ Ruckus took…
D.R.A.M. Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas
GRAMMY-nominated rapper D.R.A.M. celebrated his Drai’s LIVE debut with an unprecedented full-concert performance atop The Cromwell in Las…
Tito Ortiz and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Their Birthdays at Marquee and LAVO Saturday
On Saturday, MMA fighter Tito Ortiz celebrated his birthday at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The…
Holly Madison at LAVO, SJ Sharks at TAO Thursday
Holly Madison and her husband, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, were spotted dining with friends Thursday night at LAVO…
Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…
Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open
SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…
THE FOUNDER Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas 5th Graders Recognized For Completing The Great American Challenge
Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen Congratulates 5th Graders Who Memorized Key Aspects of American History, Ranging…
Henderson Elementary School¹s Garden Club Receives Donation From Tronox
Tronox, a manufacturing plant in Henderson, recently donated $1,500 to benefit students in the garden club…
Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Hexx To Offer Dessert Trio To Celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Month
HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a hand-selected dessert trio throughout the…
All You Need is (Allergen-Free) Love
Where to Buy Allergen Free Valentine’s Gifts By Rochelle Gelbart Valentine’s Day is, like many holidays,…
Plaza Hotel & Casino to open Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers
New restaurant on casino floor reminiscent of New York style deli Beginning March 3, Brightside –…
February’s First Friday Is “From the heART” With 3 Featured Artists
Guests have multiple opportunities to foster their own creativity First Friday Foundation, a 501 (c) 3…