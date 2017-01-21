SPLIT Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…
“Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat: Last Forever,…
Optimism abounds at NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day in Las Vegas
Optimism and excitement were the common themes that flowed through NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day at The Bellagio’s Hyde night club in…
USFantasy Sports Offers Unique Big Game Wagers
The most anticipated day in football is right around the corner as the Atlanta Falcons gear up take on the New England…
Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference
by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …
Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football
By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…
EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?
From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…
The Light of the World
by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…
Tito Ortiz and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Their Birthdays at Marquee and LAVO Saturday
On Saturday, MMA fighter Tito Ortiz celebrated his birthday at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The…
Holly Madison at LAVO, SJ Sharks at TAO Thursday
Holly Madison and her husband, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, were spotted dining with friends Thursday night at LAVO…
Joel Osteen spotted at Terry Fator show
Joel and Victoria Osteen stopped in to see celebrity impressionist Terry Fator’s show at The Mirage Thursday evening.…
Machine Gun Kelly Launches Drai’s LIVE Residency at Drai’s Nightclub
Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) launched his highly-anticipated Drai’s LIVE residency with an epic debut performance at…
Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…
Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open
SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…
THE FOUNDER Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Win Five International Media Awards
The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada announced that Las Vegas Fire Fighters Local 1285 and Henderson…
Dickinson Wright Staff Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank
On Jan. 16, Dickinson Wright attorneys and staff prepared produce bags for 900 Meals on Wheels…
Las Vegas Restaurants Will Help Save Lives from Cancer with Stick A Fork in Cancer
The American Cancer Society announced their Stick a Fork in Cancer campaign in which local restaurants…
Plantone’s Italian Market Celebrates Grand Opening With Free Pizza For a Year For First 100 Customers
Plantone’s Italian Market gave a year’s worth of free pizza to the first 100 guests in line…
Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas
California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…
SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location
SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…