Escapology: Live Escape Game combines fun, facts and thrills in an immersive experience
Escapology celebrates its flagship store grand opening in Las Vegas By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group The History Channel demonstrated how history…
Tony Sacca’s Celebration of Life Being Held at the Stratosphere Showroom
Public Memorial On Monday, Feb. 6 to Start At 1:30 p.m. Long-time performer shared his story in show on Las Vegas Strip…
USFantasy Sports Launches NASCAR and New Mixed Martial Arts Daily Fantasy Sports Contests
USFantasy Sports (USF) continues to keep players on the edge of their seats with the launch of NASCAR and new Mixed Martial…
UNLV Rebel Hockey Club To Join American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1, Seeks Sponsorships For 2017-2018 Season
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rebel Hockey Club (UNLV Rebel Hockey Club) has announced fundraising initiatives to support the team’s move…
Men’s Letter to the President: Support Gender Equality
By Rob Okun Will Donald Trump change his attitude toward women? After the release of the 2005 Access…
Bannon’s Coup
by Mel Gurtov Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been elevated to the Principals Committee of…
Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference
by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …
Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football
By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…
Fabolous Kicks Off Big Game Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub
Exclusive resident artist, Fabolous kicked off the highly-anticipated Big Game Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in…
Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte Spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub inside MGM Grand. Lochte…
Jermaine Dupri at TAO, Ty Dolla $ign at Marquee
TAO Group resident Jermaine Dupri kicked off the Big Game weekend at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Friday…
Soulja Boy drops into Topgolf Las Vegas
Thursday night, rapper and producer Soulja Boy dropped into Topgolf to play on the venue’s third level where…
Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…
Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open
SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…
SPLIT Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal.…
THE FOUNDER Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…
MY SALON Suite Opens Newest Location in Silverado Ranch
MY SALON Suite Las Vegas, opened in Silverado Ranch, brings a different approach to the hairdressing…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Otakon Vegas 2017 Starts Off a New Year for Anime Fans
By Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group For four years now, Otakon Vegas has been bringing local…
Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas 5th Graders Recognized For Completing The Great American Challenge
Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen Congratulates 5th Graders Who Memorized Key Aspects of American History, Ranging…
Anime Tea Host Café – An Up and Coming Maid Café
By Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group Maid cafés are very common establishments in countries such as…
Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Hexx To Offer Dessert Trio To Celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Month
HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a hand-selected dessert trio throughout the…
Participants in Town Hall Discusses Las Vegas’ Growth in Medical Care
by Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group Clark County Medical Society, in partnership with the city of…
Plaza Hotel & Casino to open Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers
New restaurant on casino floor reminiscent of New York style deli Beginning March 3, Brightside –…