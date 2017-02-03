A&E
Escapology: Live Escape Game combines fun, facts and thrills in an immersive experience

Escapology celebrates its flagship store grand opening in Las Vegas By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group The History Channel demonstrated how history…

Tony Sacca’s Celebration of Life Being Held at the Stratosphere Showroom

Public Memorial On Monday, Feb. 6 to Start At 1:30 p.m. Long-time performer shared his story in show on Las Vegas Strip…

Sports
USFantasy Sports Launches NASCAR and New Mixed Martial Arts Daily Fantasy Sports Contests

USFantasy Sports (USF) continues to keep players on the edge of their seats with the launch of NASCAR and new Mixed Martial…

UNLV Rebel Hockey Club To Join American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1, Seeks Sponsorships For 2017-2018 Season

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rebel Hockey Club (UNLV Rebel Hockey Club) has announced fundraising initiatives to support the team’s move…

Opinion/Columns

Men’s Letter to the President: Support Gender Equality

By Rob Okun Will Donald Trump change his attitude toward women? After the release of the 2005 Access…

Bannon’s Coup

by Mel Gurtov Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been elevated to the Principals Committee of…

Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference

by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …

Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football

By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…

Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

Marquee Nightclub Celebrates Six Years

To celebrate the sixth anniversary of Marquee Nightclub in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, world-renowned DJ Ruckus took…

D.R.A.M. Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

GRAMMY-nominated rapper D.R.A.M. celebrated his Drai’s LIVE debut with an unprecedented full-concert performance atop The Cromwell in Las…

Tito Ortiz and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Their Birthdays at Marquee and LAVO Saturday

On Saturday, MMA fighter Tito Ortiz celebrated his birthday at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The…

Holly Madison at LAVO, SJ Sharks at TAO Thursday

Holly Madison and her husband, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, were spotted dining with friends Thursday night at LAVO…

Business

Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…

Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open

SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…

Movie Reviews

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal.…

THE FOUNDER Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…

Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

Community

Otakon Vegas 2017 Starts Off a New Year for Anime Fans

By Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group For four years now, Otakon Vegas has been bringing local…

Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas 5th Graders Recognized For Completing The Great American Challenge

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen Congratulates 5th Graders Who Memorized Key Aspects of American   History, Ranging…

Food & Beverage

Anime Tea Host Café – An Up and Coming Maid Café

By Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group Maid cafés are very common establishments in countries such as…

Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Hexx To Offer Dessert Trio To Celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Month

HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a hand-selected dessert trio throughout the…

Downtown

Participants in Town Hall Discusses Las Vegas’ Growth in Medical Care

by Ashley Glenn, Informer Media Group Clark County Medical Society, in partnership with the city of…

Plaza Hotel & Casino to open Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers

New restaurant on casino floor reminiscent of New York style deli Beginning March 3, Brightside –…

