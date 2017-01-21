A&E
SPLIT Movie Review

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…

January 21, 2017
“Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas

"Keith Sweat: Last Forever" Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas

Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat: Last Forever,…

January 19, 2017
Sports
USFantasy Sports Offers Conference Championships and Big Game Wagers

USFantasy Sports Offers Conference Championships and Big Game Wagers

With only three games remaining in the NFL season, four teams will compete in the two Conference Championship games this weekend to…

January 19, 2017
USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests

USFantasy Sports' Divisional Playoff Contests

As football nears the end of the season, USFantasy Sports turns up the excitement with new wagering opportunities for the Divisional Playoffs.…

January 13, 2017
Opinion/Columns

Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference

by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …

January 14, 2017

Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football

By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…

January 14, 2017

EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?

EarthTalk: What's new in the world of battery technologies?

From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…

January 14, 2017

The Light of the World

by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…

January 14, 2017
Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

Steel Panther Makes Epic Return to the Drai’s Live Stage at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell

Steel Panther Makes Epic Return to the Drai's Live Stage at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell

On Jan. 19, glam metal rock band Steel Panther made an epic return to Drai’s Nightclub at The…

January 20, 2017

Hip-Hip Duo Luniz Rocked the House at LAX Nightclub

Hip-Hip Duo Luniz Rocked the House at LAX Nightclub

Headlining duo Luniz worked the stage for jam-packed crowd at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino on…

January 20, 2017

French Montana and Dove Cameron at Marquee

French Montana and Dove Cameron at Marquee

Hip hop artist French Montana performed at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday night as…

January 16, 2017

Drai’s LIVE Presents: Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

Drai's LIVE Presents: Rae Sremmurd at Drai's Nightclub Las Vegas

NFL Standouts Captain Munnerlyn, Obum Gwachum, Korey Toomer and Others Spotted Enjoying Rooftop Bash On Saturday (Jan. 14),…

January 16, 2017
Business

Connie Akridge Named Administrative Partner of Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas Office

Holland & Hart announced Connie Akridge was appointed Administrative Partner (AP) for the firm’s Las Vegas…

January 20, 2017

Cynthia Alexander Honored as Director Emeritus of Nevada Public Radio

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Cynthia L. Alexander, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…

January 18, 2017
Movie Reviews

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal.…

January 21, 2017

THE FOUNDER Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…

January 16, 2017
Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

December 30, 2016

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

December 20, 2016
Community

Dickinson Wright Staff Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank

On Jan. 16, Dickinson Wright attorneys and staff prepared produce bags for 900 Meals on Wheels…

January 20, 2017

XCYCLE Las Vegas Hosts Ride To Benefit The Nevada Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals

Go for a ride, then take a walk with your new cat or dog, as XCYCLE…

January 18, 2017
Food & Beverage

Dallas Cowboys Players Dine at Cut by Wolfgang Puck and party at TAO

Professional football players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten from the Dallas Cowboys were spotted…

January 20, 2017

Las Vegas Motor Speedway signs partnership deal with Naked City Pizza

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has signed a deal to make Naked City Pizza its official pizza,…

January 19, 2017
Downtown

Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas

California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…

January 14, 2017

SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location

SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…

January 11, 2017

