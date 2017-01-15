A&E
Niki Scalera brings down the house in ‘Bassey & Me’ at The Smith Center for Performing Arts

Niki Scalera brings down the house in ‘Bassey & Me’ at The Smith Center for Performing Arts

Niki Scalera celebrated the life and career of Dame Shirley Bassey with her one-woman cabaret concert, “Bassey and Me” in her solo…

January 15, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
‘Check Point the Movie’ to Premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Monday, Jan. 16

‘Check Point the Movie’ to Premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Monday, Jan. 16

“Check Point” is a homegrown terrorist action film and will premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan.…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Sports
USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests

USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests

As football nears the end of the season, USFantasy Sports turns up the excitement with new wagering opportunities for the Divisional Playoffs.…

January 13, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Drivers have fun clocking laps at Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Drivers have fun clocking laps at Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers enjoyed themselves on the track during Day 2 of a Goodyear tire test at Las…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Opinion/Columns

Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference

by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football

By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?

EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?

From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

The Light of the World

by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

Tiesto Receives the Key to the Las Vegas Strip

Tiesto Receives the Key to the Las Vegas Strip

The MGM GRAND Main Lobby was a sight to see tonight as GRAMMY Award-winning DJ/producer and Hakkasan Nightclub…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Jerome Felton and Antonio Esfandiari at TAO

Jerome Felton and Antonio Esfandiari at TAO

Thursday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Buffalo Bills player Jerome Felton partied the night away at…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Sammy Hagar Visits Don Felder At The Venetian Las Vegas During ‘Styx And Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane”

Sammy Hagar Visits Don Felder At The Venetian Las Vegas During ‘Styx And Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane”

Iconic rocker Sammy Hagar stopped by The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13 to jam with one…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Tennessee Titans Test Their Need for Speed at SPEEDVEGAS

Tennessee Titans Test Their Need for Speed at SPEEDVEGAS

On Jan. 6, five members of the NFL Tennessee Titans put the pedal to the metal driving luxury…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Business

Dickinson Wright Elects Attorney Var Lordahl as Member

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced Var Lordahl has been elected as a new member attorney to the…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment

Gardner Company Hires Legal Counsel for Nevada Office

Gardner Company selected Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll LLP to provide legal counsel to the company,…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment
Movie Reviews

ELLE Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Verhoeven is back. Huppert’s magnificent, fearless performance deserves…

January 12, 2017 / No Comment

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer It’s constant blowing stuff up. Jyn Erso is…

December 13, 2016 / No Comment
Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

December 30, 2016 / No Comment

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

December 20, 2016 / 2 Comments
Community

Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity set for Jan. 29 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The seventh annual Laps for Charity fundraising event to benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway…

January 12, 2017 / No Comment

John Krieger Elected to Board of American Civil Liberties Union

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that John L. Krieger, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment
Food & Beverage

DJ duo The Chainsmokers spotted eating at Evel Pie

DJ duo The Chainsmokers were spotted eating at Evel Pie. The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, released…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree of the Oakland Raiders spotted at STK in The Cosmopolitan

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree of the Oakland Raiders was spotted at STK in The Cosmopolitan on…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment
Downtown

Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas

California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment

SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location

SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…

January 11, 2017 / No Comment

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription