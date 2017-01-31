A&E
Veteran performer and singer Tony Sacca passes away

Veteran performer and singer Tony Sacca passes away

Long-time performer shared his story in show on Las Vegas Strip By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group Show producer and entertainer Tony…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
SPLIT Movie Review

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…

January 21, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Sports
Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick to attend Kobalt Kampout at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Neon Garage

Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick to attend Kobalt Kampout at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Neon Garage

Seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson and star driver Danica Patrick will be special guests at Las Vegas Motor…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Optimism abounds at NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day in Las Vegas

Optimism abounds at NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day in Las Vegas

Optimism and excitement were the common themes that flowed through NASCAR’s West Coast Media Day at The Bellagio’s Hyde night club in…

January 28, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Opinion/Columns

Men’s Letter to the President: Support Gender Equality

By Rob Okun Will Donald Trump change his attitude toward women? After the release of the 2005 Access…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Bannon’s Coup

by Mel Gurtov Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been elevated to the Principals Committee of…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference

by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football

By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…

January 14, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

Marquee Nightclub Celebrates Six Years

Marquee Nightclub Celebrates Six Years

To celebrate the sixth anniversary of Marquee Nightclub in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, world-renowned DJ Ruckus took…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

D.R.A.M. Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

D.R.A.M. Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

GRAMMY-nominated rapper D.R.A.M. celebrated his Drai’s LIVE debut with an unprecedented full-concert performance atop The Cromwell in Las…

January 30, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Tito Ortiz and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Their Birthdays at Marquee and LAVO Saturday

Tito Ortiz and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Their Birthdays at Marquee and LAVO Saturday

On Saturday, MMA fighter Tito Ortiz celebrated his birthday at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The…

January 29, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Holly Madison at LAVO, SJ Sharks at TAO Thursday

Holly Madison at LAVO, SJ Sharks at TAO Thursday

Holly Madison and her husband, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, were spotted dining with friends Thursday night at LAVO…

January 28, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Business

Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…

January 24, 2017 / No Comment

Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open

SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…

January 23, 2017 / No Comment
Movie Reviews

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal.…

January 21, 2017 / No Comment

THE FOUNDER Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…

January 16, 2017 / No Comment
Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

December 30, 2016 / No Comment

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

December 20, 2016 / 2 Comments
Community

Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas 5th Graders Recognized For Completing The Great American Challenge

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen Congratulates 5th Graders Who Memorized Key Aspects of American   History, Ranging…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment

Henderson Elementary School¹s Garden Club Receives Donation From Tronox

Tronox, a manufacturing plant in Henderson, recently donated $1,500 to benefit students in the garden club…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment
Food & Beverage

Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Hexx To Offer Dessert Trio To Celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Month

HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a hand-selected dessert trio throughout the…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment

All You Need is (Allergen-Free) Love

Where to Buy Allergen Free Valentine’s Gifts By Rochelle Gelbart Valentine’s Day is, like many holidays,…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment
Downtown

Plaza Hotel & Casino to open Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers

New restaurant on casino floor reminiscent of New York style deli Beginning March 3, Brightside –…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment

February’s First Friday Is “From the heART” With 3 Featured Artists

Guests have multiple opportunities to foster their own creativity First Friday Foundation, a 501 (c) 3…

January 31, 2017 / No Comment

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription