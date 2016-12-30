Sebastian Bach Meets with Fans at Goose Island Pub Inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Rock and roll legend, Sebastian Bach, met with fans to sign his autobiography inside Goose Island Pub at Hard Rock Hotel &…
Bill Engvall brings comedy to Las Vegas and spreads it with special ‘Just Sell Him For Parts’
By Calanit Atia, Informer Media Group Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in…
Maverick Helicopters Offers Transfers To 2017 Nascar Weekend At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Guests who book before Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 will receive an early-bird special Maverick Helicopters offers 2017 NASCAR Weekend attendees transfers to…
2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials, U.S. Amateur Begin Wednesday
The United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials returns to a familiar venue as the 2017 edition makes its way to Sunset…
EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are using social media to further their causes?
EarthTalk From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are…
No
By Tom H. Hastings Is Donald Trump a Hitler nouveau? Probably not. Still, in this time of preparing…
How Democrats Handed the Presidency to Trump
By Eamon Workman The entire 2016 Presidential campaign has left America tired and distraught. With two candidates who…
Voting Against Peace in Colombia
By Mel Gurtov Those of us who study how to end wars rather than find new ways to…
G-Eazy Kicks Off New Year’s Eve Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub
Exclusive Drai’s LIVE resident artist G-Eazy made a highly-anticipated return to the stage at Drai’s Nightclub atop The…
Thursday night, Ty Dolla Sign and G-Eazy returns to Topgolf Las Vegas
Thursday night, Ty Dolla Sign returned to Topgolf Las Vegas and brought along rapper and producer G-Eazy who…
Ross Lynch Celebrates 21st Birthday with R5 at The Venetian Las Vegas
Ross Lynch of pop-rock phenomenon R5 returned to The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate his 21st birthday. Accompanied by…
Members of Bruno Mars’ band getting into New Year’s action early, hitting up Topgolf Las Vegas
Members of Bruno Mars’ band getting into the Vegas New Year’s action early, hitting up Topgolf Las Vegas…
- Open a New Chapter in Tech Innovation at CES 2017
- Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Give the Community a Gift this Holiday Season
- Las Vegas Locals and tourists, ‘100 Things to Do in Las Vegas Before You Die,’ is the ultimate bucket list
- Aimee Montgomery STAR 107.9, BMX pro Ricardo Laguna Shines at Ugly Sweater Party at Elysian West
Toys For Christmas: Catholic Charities Hosted Toy Giveaway
More than 2,300 local families attended the event Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) hosted a special…
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer It’s constant blowing stuff up. Jyn Erso is…
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Kenneth Lonergan’s latest, starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Nathan Adelson Hospice Honored with Performance Excellence Award
Las Vegas-based Nathan Adelson Hospice is one of six award recipients of the 2016 Performance Excellence…
Bridge Counseling Associates Achieves National Designation
Bridge Counseling Associates has been approved as one of the nation’s first Certified Community Behavioral Health…
Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in 2017 in style with an indulgent Omakase
On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in…
Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy and R5 at TAO
Kicking off New Year’s Eve Weekend, Ty Dolla $ign took over TAO Nightclub in The Venetian…
Holland & Hart Las Vegas Office Celebrates 10 Years with 10 Acts of Kindness
Ten years ago, several attorneys had the vision to start a new Las Vegas regional law…
Zando Photography Captures Female Confidence with Boudoir Pictures
By Guy Dawson Martina Zandonella, owner of Zando Photography, has turned her passion for taking pictures…