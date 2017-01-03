A&E
Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Drake brings the party

Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Drake brings the party

Down The Strip at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, GRAMMY Award-winner Steve Aoki kicked off the weekend on Thursday, Dec. 29, with…

January 3, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Lionel Richie Celebrates Selling Over $10 Million in Ticket Revenue during Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Lionel Richie Celebrates Selling Over $10 Million in Ticket Revenue during Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Friday evening, prior to his final performance in 2016 of “Lionel Richie – All the Hits” inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood…

January 3, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Sports
Tennessee Titans players spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas

Tennessee Titans players spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee Titans players including Brian Orakpo, DaQuan Jones and Avery Williamson popped into Topgolf to hang out and play. The…

January 9, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Champions Determined at 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials

Champions Determined at 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials

Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Nebraska, and Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, captured the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials titles…

January 9, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Opinion/Columns

EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are using social media to further their causes?

EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are using social media to further their causes?

EarthTalk From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are…

December 30, 2016 / No Comment / Read More

No

By Tom H. Hastings Is Donald Trump a Hitler nouveau? Probably not. Still, in this time of preparing…

November 13, 2016 / 1 Comment / Read More

How Democrats Handed the Presidency to Trump

By Eamon Workman The entire 2016 Presidential campaign has left America tired and distraught. With two candidates who…

November 13, 2016 / No Comment / Read More

Voting Against Peace in Colombia

By Mel Gurtov Those of us who study how to end wars rather than find new ways to…

October 31, 2016 / No Comment / Read More
Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

DJ Ruckus & Shanina Shaik at TAO

DJ Ruckus & Shanina Shaik at TAO

Friday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, world renowned DJ Ruckus kicked off his residency with TAO…

January 8, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

The world-famous Hooters Girls join Bryan Cranston at the Canon U.S.A. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gala

The world-famous Hooters Girls join Bryan Cranston at the Canon U.S.A. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gala

The world-famous Hooters Girls joined actor Bryan Cranston for photos last night, after walking the red carpet at…

January 8, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

Blac Chyna Hosts First Public Appearance Since Baby Dream at 1 OAK Las Vegas

Blac Chyna Hosts First Public Appearance Since Baby Dream at 1 OAK Las Vegas

On Jan. 7, model and television personality Blac Chyna enjoyed a Vegas night out as she hosted at…

January 8, 2017 / No Comment / Read More

French Montana, DJ Carnage, Cameron Dallas, Lance Kendricks & Kenny Britt at TAO

French Montana, DJ Carnage, Cameron Dallas, Lance Kendricks & Kenny Britt at TAO

Saturday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, French Montana treated club goers to an unrivaled performance. The…

January 8, 2017 / No Comment / Read More
Downtown

Toys For Christmas: Catholic Charities Hosted Toy Giveaway

More than 2,300 local families attended the event Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) hosted a special…

December 19, 2016 / No Comment
Movie Reviews

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer It’s constant blowing stuff up. Jyn Erso is…

December 13, 2016 / No Comment

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Kenneth Lonergan’s latest, starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams…

December 6, 2016 / No Comment
Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

December 30, 2016 / No Comment

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

December 20, 2016 / 2 Comments
Community

Blind Center of Nevada Receives $3 Million Grant to Help Fund New Facility

Engelstad Family Foundation grant is part of nonprofit’s capital campaign Blind Center of Nevada has been…

January 4, 2017 / No Comment

The Lanfranchi Center Proudly Supports the American Cancer Society

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi’s private practice, The Lanfranchi Center, collects new wigs, scarves and hats for cancer…

January 2, 2017 / No Comment
Food & Beverage

Baseball Star Bryce Harper Dines at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas

A native of Las Vegas, baseball star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals dined at La…

January 7, 2017 / No Comment

Origin India to Offer Unconventional Culinary Options at CES Convention

Origin India owner, Raja Majid, raises the stakes at this year’s CES by providing exclusively the…

January 4, 2017 / No Comment
Business

Michael Feder Appointed to American Red Cross of Southern Nevada’s Board of Directors

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…

January 5, 2017 / No Comment

Five Star Economy handles digital ‘word-of-mouth’ for clients and businesses

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group Five Star Economy LLC, a Nevada startup, was created understanding…

January 3, 2017 / No Comment

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription