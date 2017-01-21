A&E
SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…

“Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas

Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat: Last Forever,…

Sports
Jay Beasley selected for NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity 2017 driver class

Jay Beasley, the 2013 NASCAR Super Late Models Bullring champion, is one of six drivers who have been selected for NASCAR’s Drive…

USFantasy Sports Offers Conference Championships and Big Game Wagers

With only three games remaining in the NFL season, four teams will compete in the two Conference Championship games this weekend to…

Opinion/Columns

Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference

by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …

Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football

By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…

EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?

From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…

The Light of the World

by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…

Celebrity Sightings/Nightlife

Machine Gun Kelly Launches Drai’s LIVE Residency at Drai’s Nightclub

Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) launched his highly-anticipated Drai’s LIVE residency with an epic debut performance at…

Drai’s LIVE Presents: Fabolous at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

Last night (Jan. 21, 2017), exclusive resident artist, Fabolous made a highly-anticipated return to Drai’s Nightclub atop The…

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot spotted at Marquee Dayclub Dome

Continuing their weekend in Las Vegas, Dallas Cowboys players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot partied the day away at…

Adult Industry Star Jesse Jane Celebrates Retirement at Crazy Horse III

Iconic adult industry star, Jesse Jane, celebrated her retirement late Friday night at award-winning gentlemen’s club Crazy Horse III in…

Business

Michael Feder Inducted to Board of Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las…

Premier Memory Care Facility is Now Open

SR Construction announces the completion of construction on Poet’s Walk Henderson, a memory care facility located…

Movie Reviews

SPLIT Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal.…

THE FOUNDER Movie Review

By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…

Fashion & Beauty

SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017

Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…

Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season

By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…

Community

Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Win Five International Media Awards

The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada announced that Las Vegas Fire Fighters Local 1285 and Henderson…

Dickinson Wright Staff Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank

On Jan. 16, Dickinson Wright attorneys and staff prepared produce bags for 900 Meals on Wheels…

Food & Beverage

‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner, actor and motivational speakeJ.R. Martinez hits up Topgolf Las Vegas

Former “Dancing with the Stars” winner, actor and motivational speaker J.R. Martinez hit up Topgolf Las Vegas…

2 Chainz spotted at TAO

Top charting artist 2 Chainz was spotted at TAO restaurant in The Venetian Monday night enjoying…

Downtown

Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas

California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…

SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location

SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…

