SPLIT Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Yes, it’s terrific. We have a new Hannibal. Extraordinary performance by McAvoy. It’s his…
“Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Debuts with Surprise Guest Performers at Flamingo Las Vegas
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat: Last Forever,…
USFantasy Sports Offers Conference Championships and Big Game Wagers
With only three games remaining in the NFL season, four teams will compete in the two Conference Championship games this weekend to…
USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests
As football nears the end of the season, USFantasy Sports turns up the excitement with new wagering opportunities for the Divisional Playoffs.…
Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference
by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …
Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football
By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…
EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?
From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…
The Light of the World
by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…
Steel Panther Makes Epic Return to the Drai’s Live Stage at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell
On Jan. 19, glam metal rock band Steel Panther made an epic return to Drai’s Nightclub at The…
Hip-Hip Duo Luniz Rocked the House at LAX Nightclub
Headlining duo Luniz worked the stage for jam-packed crowd at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino on…
French Montana and Dove Cameron at Marquee
Hip hop artist French Montana performed at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday night as…
Drai’s LIVE Presents: Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas
NFL Standouts Captain Munnerlyn, Obum Gwachum, Korey Toomer and Others Spotted Enjoying Rooftop Bash On Saturday (Jan. 14),…
- The+Source Medical Marijuana Dispensary Introduces Distillate Cartridge Products
- Debbie Hall’s adventure with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores #ClickList in Las Vegas
- Sundance Helicopters Celebrates Chinese New Year at the Grand Canyon
- Sundance Helicopters Offers for the first time 2 for $99 City Lights to Locals
Connie Akridge Named Administrative Partner of Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas Office
Holland & Hart announced Connie Akridge was appointed Administrative Partner (AP) for the firm’s Las Vegas…
Cynthia Alexander Honored as Director Emeritus of Nevada Public Radio
Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Cynthia L. Alexander, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…
THE FOUNDER Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Keaton straddles the humble, and then the bastard, Ray Croc with…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Dickinson Wright Staff Volunteers for Three Square Food Bank
On Jan. 16, Dickinson Wright attorneys and staff prepared produce bags for 900 Meals on Wheels…
XCYCLE Las Vegas Hosts Ride To Benefit The Nevada Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals
Go for a ride, then take a walk with your new cat or dog, as XCYCLE…
Dallas Cowboys Players Dine at Cut by Wolfgang Puck and party at TAO
Professional football players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten from the Dallas Cowboys were spotted…
Las Vegas Motor Speedway signs partnership deal with Naked City Pizza
Las Vegas Motor Speedway has signed a deal to make Naked City Pizza its official pizza,…
Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas
California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…
SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location
SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…