Niki Scalera brings down the house in ‘Bassey & Me’ at The Smith Center for Performing Arts
Niki Scalera celebrated the life and career of Dame Shirley Bassey with her one-woman cabaret concert, “Bassey and Me” in her solo…
‘Check Point the Movie’ to Premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Monday, Jan. 16
“Check Point” is a homegrown terrorist action film and will premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan.…
USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests
As football nears the end of the season, USFantasy Sports turns up the excitement with new wagering opportunities for the Divisional Playoffs.…
Drivers have fun clocking laps at Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers enjoyed themselves on the track during Day 2 of a Goodyear tire test at Las…
Donald Trump’s Fake News Conference
by Mel Gurtov The media waited with bated breath for Donald Trump’s first news conference in 167 days. …
Healthcare is a basic human right not a political football
By Wim Laven On May 4, 2013 I delivered the eulogy for my 33-year-old brother. I’m not sure that…
EarthTalk: What’s new in the world of battery technologies?
From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that one of the big…
The Light of the World
by Winslow Myers There are two things that too many of us seem to be reluctant to take…
Tiesto Receives the Key to the Las Vegas Strip
The MGM GRAND Main Lobby was a sight to see tonight as GRAMMY Award-winning DJ/producer and Hakkasan Nightclub…
Jerome Felton and Antonio Esfandiari at TAO
Thursday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Buffalo Bills player Jerome Felton partied the night away at…
Sammy Hagar Visits Don Felder At The Venetian Las Vegas During ‘Styx And Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane”
Iconic rocker Sammy Hagar stopped by The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13 to jam with one…
Tennessee Titans Test Their Need for Speed at SPEEDVEGAS
On Jan. 6, five members of the NFL Tennessee Titans put the pedal to the metal driving luxury…
- The+Source Medical Marijuana Dispensary Introduces Distillate Cartridge Products
- Debbie Hall’s adventure with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores #ClickList in Las Vegas
- Sundance Helicopters Celebrates Chinese New Year at the Grand Canyon
- Sundance Helicopters Offers for the first time 2 for $99 City Lights to Locals
Dickinson Wright Elects Attorney Var Lordahl as Member
Dickinson Wright PLLC announced Var Lordahl has been elected as a new member attorney to the…
Gardner Company Hires Legal Counsel for Nevada Office
Gardner Company selected Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll LLP to provide legal counsel to the company,…
ELLE Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Verhoeven is back. Huppert’s magnificent, fearless performance deserves…
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer It’s constant blowing stuff up. Jyn Erso is…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity set for Jan. 29 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The seventh annual Laps for Charity fundraising event to benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway…
John Krieger Elected to Board of American Civil Liberties Union
Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that John L. Krieger, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…
DJ duo The Chainsmokers spotted eating at Evel Pie
DJ duo The Chainsmokers were spotted eating at Evel Pie. The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, released…
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree of the Oakland Raiders spotted at STK in The Cosmopolitan
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree of the Oakland Raiders was spotted at STK in The Cosmopolitan on…
Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas
California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic…
SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location
SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in…