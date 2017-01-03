Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Drake brings the party
Down The Strip at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, GRAMMY Award-winner Steve Aoki kicked off the weekend on Thursday, Dec. 29, with…
Lionel Richie Celebrates Selling Over $10 Million in Ticket Revenue during Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Friday evening, prior to his final performance in 2016 of “Lionel Richie – All the Hits” inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood…
Tennessee Titans players spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas
Saturday afternoon, Tennessee Titans players including Brian Orakpo, DaQuan Jones and Avery Williamson popped into Topgolf to hang out and play. The…
Champions Determined at 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials
Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Nebraska, and Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, captured the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials titles…
EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are using social media to further their causes?
EarthTalk From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: What are some ways environmentalists are…
No
By Tom H. Hastings Is Donald Trump a Hitler nouveau? Probably not. Still, in this time of preparing…
How Democrats Handed the Presidency to Trump
By Eamon Workman The entire 2016 Presidential campaign has left America tired and distraught. With two candidates who…
Voting Against Peace in Colombia
By Mel Gurtov Those of us who study how to end wars rather than find new ways to…
DJ Ruckus & Shanina Shaik at TAO
Friday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, world renowned DJ Ruckus kicked off his residency with TAO…
The world-famous Hooters Girls join Bryan Cranston at the Canon U.S.A. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gala
The world-famous Hooters Girls joined actor Bryan Cranston for photos last night, after walking the red carpet at…
Blac Chyna Hosts First Public Appearance Since Baby Dream at 1 OAK Las Vegas
On Jan. 7, model and television personality Blac Chyna enjoyed a Vegas night out as she hosted at…
French Montana, DJ Carnage, Cameron Dallas, Lance Kendricks & Kenny Britt at TAO
Saturday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, French Montana treated club goers to an unrivaled performance. The…
- Sundance Helicopters Offers for the first time 2 for $99 City Lights to Locals
- Open a New Chapter in Tech Innovation at CES 2017
- Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Give the Community a Gift this Holiday Season
- Las Vegas Locals and tourists, ‘100 Things to Do in Las Vegas Before You Die,’ is the ultimate bucket list
Toys For Christmas: Catholic Charities Hosted Toy Giveaway
More than 2,300 local families attended the event Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) hosted a special…
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer It’s constant blowing stuff up. Jyn Erso is…
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic Las Vegas Informer Kenneth Lonergan’s latest, starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams…
SEVA Beauty Specialist Shares New Year’s Looks into 2017
Seva Beauty locations in Henderson and Las Vegas have been busy during the holiday season with…
Rock Kendall Jenner’s Wet Look Hair style this Holiday Season
By David Antunes Now you can master this easy and sexy wet look trend with just…
Blind Center of Nevada Receives $3 Million Grant to Help Fund New Facility
Engelstad Family Foundation grant is part of nonprofit’s capital campaign Blind Center of Nevada has been…
The Lanfranchi Center Proudly Supports the American Cancer Society
Dr. Paul Lanfranchi’s private practice, The Lanfranchi Center, collects new wigs, scarves and hats for cancer…
Baseball Star Bryce Harper Dines at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas
A native of Las Vegas, baseball star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals dined at La…
Origin India to Offer Unconventional Culinary Options at CES Convention
Origin India owner, Raja Majid, raises the stakes at this year’s CES by providing exclusively the…
Michael Feder Appointed to American Red Cross of Southern Nevada’s Board of Directors
Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has…
Five Star Economy handles digital ‘word-of-mouth’ for clients and businesses
By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group Five Star Economy LLC, a Nevada startup, was created understanding…