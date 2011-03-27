Locos Host Championship Ring Ceremony

The Las Vegas Locomotives hosted a ring ceremony on Monday, March 21, in celebration of their second United Football League Championship.

The event, which began at Green Valley Ranch’s Lobby Bar, ended in the Grand Ballroom. This event was for both the team and its fans.

The evening was hosted by Chet Buchanan, from KLUC 98.5 FM.

Coach Fassel kicked things off in the Grand Ballroom by talking about Las Vegas Locos owner Bill Hambrecht and what it meant to work for Hambrecht.

Fassel discussed that he did not think anyone could work for a better person.

Fassel continued by describing Hambrecht as “more supportive, less intrusive, would do anything to help.”

“This is a great guy, I love this guy,” added Fassel.

Bill Hambrecht

Before the rings were presented to the players, Fassel addressed a tragedy in the Locos family.

“We lost one of our brothers, to a very bad action,” Fassel said. “All of our hearts go out to the family.”

Brandon Joyce, a member of the Locos 2009 championship team, was shot on Christmas Eve during an attempted robbery outside of the Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles.

He remained alive for four days until he died on December 28.

Lindsay Joyce & Rachel Hubbard

The Joyce’s sister Lindsay Joyce and girlfriend Rachel Hubbard were present to receive a 2010 championship ring from Fassel.

Joyce loved being a Loco. According to Joyce, “The night that he won (the 2009 Championship game), he sent my father a text message that said ‘today was the greatest day of my life, because I know I made you proud.’”

Joyce was buried with his Locos team jersey, hat and championship ring. Joyce was unable to play in 2010 due to knee injury in preseason.

In the ballroom, before the rings were handed out, a video of the 2010 United Football League Championship Game Highlights was shown.

Each player, and Locos staff member, was called up on stage to receive their championship ring, a personalized football and certificate.

After each member of the Locos team received their rings, the players lined up on stage for a group photograph.

The event was great chance for fans to mingle with their favorite players, get autographs and take pictures. Pictured here is The Las Vegas Informer’s Denise Savello & Adam Bergen.

While replica Locos rings were for sale, a drawing was held for Locos fans to win an authentic championship ring. The winner of the ring was Luther Goulding.

One surprise of the evening, Sherri and Scott Lokken, who founded the Las Vegas Locos Train Gang Booster Club, were called up on stage.

On stage, Head Coach Jim Fassel presented them with a Locos helmet and football autographed by the entire team.

Sherri Lokken summed up her feelings about this, “It rings true to the UFL in the fact that they appreciate their fan base. It means so much…definitely.”

“It means a lot,” agreed Scott Lokken.

“From what I understand Coach Fassel is the one who initiated getting us this football, and getting us this helmet,” said Scott Lokken.

As a football fan all of his life, this is a first for Scott Lokken, “Never had an experience like this where a team shows how important fans are to them.”