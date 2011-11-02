The Dark World of the Ghost Adventures Crew
By Joe Buda
In the photo: Zak Bagans shows off his book, Dark World
Some of the scariest experiences for the Ghost Adventures Crew aren’t the incidents you would see on their hit show, Ghost Adventures, they are the things they take home with them after an investigation.
According to Zak Bagans, host of Ghost Adventures, his scariest experiences are dealing with demons.
“Demonic entities are different from human spirits,” Bagans explained. “You get into a fight with a human you shake it off a week later; demonic spirits they never leave you alone after you provoke them once, and I’ve learned that the hard way.”
“I think it was an amateur thing for me to do to taunt them,” Bagans continued. “But you know what, what’s happened, happened.”
“I’ve got something clinging to me now,” Bagans added. “It’s something that’s not going to leave and that’s scary because that follows you in your own house.”
Some of the activity Bagans has experienced in his house includes being dragged out of bed a month ago and having a friend pushed down the stairs last week. He is currently investigating the occurrences at his house, which are getting worse.
“It’s almost like three to four nights a week now that I am having severe episodes of stuff going on,” Bagans noted.
Aaron Goodwin, Ghost Adventures’ equipment technician, agreed with Bagans that the “stuff that follows you home” is the scariest.
|Nick Groff, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin
“A lot of stuff follows me around,” Goodwin explained. “And that’s the scary part because you can do an investigation one night, but what follows you home is creepy.”
Nick Groff, co-host of Ghost Adventures, had a different take on his scariest experiences.
“One of my scariest experiences is not just seeing a lady stand two feet in front of my face but being overtaken by a dark energy that you can’t get away from,” Groff noted. “It’s like your own self is battling against that, and that is more scary to me than anything else.”
“You know losing self of your own consciousness and just not being able to fight back on this dark energy,” continued Groff.
Out of their various investigations, the team was especially impressed with the activity at Madame Tussaud’s at The Venetian.
“You know why this place is kick ass, because I was so skeptical of it,” Bagans explained. “You walk in here, it’s a brand new building, it’s a wax museum, kids come in here every day, but it’s really taught us a lesson.”
“We spoke with Robin Leach here and he gave us a good lesson,” Bagans continued. “That it’s not so much the building, it’s the land the building sits on.”
The land the building sits on once housed the old Sands Casino and the Copa room.
“We didn’t get a lot of evidence, but the evidence that we did was very compelling,” Bagans recalled. “We got one EVP, and we also got an apparition on a still photo.”
“That was a cool photo,” he continued. “They’ve seen that guy before here. The guy in the green pants, and the white shirt, and that’s the same photo that we captured.”
“We went back to debunk it, but when you try to debunk it when it’s a still photo,” Bagans explained. “You have to see if there’s patterns in the background matrixing a figure, because the human mind makes faces out of anything.”
“But when we went back, there was no explanation for it,” he continued. “So it was a legitimate cool looking apparition with his arms behind his back.”
The EVP was received after Goodwin asked, “Were you in a show with three other people?”
“Singing in the Rain” was the response.
Groff felt similarly to Bagans when first investigating the museum.
“I was…eh…it’s going to be overhyped and everything like that,” Groff elaborated. “But we actually go in and when we reviewed our evidence I was like, ‘holy crap, this is actually cool, maybe this place is haunted.’”
“I really like it because it really proved me wrong,” Bagans added. “It’s not a negative haunting here but it’s great stuff.”
The team would like to go overseas more in the future.
For Bagans an investigation overseas means a chance to investigate “anything to do with Dracula.”
“Overseas has tons of history,” Groff explained. “We go back in time when we go.”
August 11, 2012 - 3:12 am
Pretty scary stuff, makes me rethink investigating.
February 14, 2013 - 7:13 pm
The Truth is, the ONLY way to exorcize demons from one’s self is to to accept Jesus Christ as one’s personal savior (Romans 10:9-13). This includes the acceptance of His resurrection and that He is the second person of the Trinity Godhead (the Father, Son and Holy Spirit). Upon the Born Again experience, the Holly Spirit then immediately indwells in the person, and all attached or indwelling demons immediately abscond.
Also note that there is no such entity as a lost spirit or a human spirit that remains to haunt a building. When one physically dies, his human spirit or soul immediately proceeds to heaven or hell. Thus, what the Ghost Adventures crew confronts in every show are demons ONLY, all of whom, including angels, are intelligent with the propensity to deceive living human beings (Satan is the greatest deceiver!). And based on my observations of the encounters on Ghost Adventures, they love to fool the crew into thinking they are souls or human spirits of the previously living occupants of the building being investigated.
As for the limited original programming of the 2012/2013 season, it appears the crew’s demonic influences in their lives has taken a toll. Indeed, may their demonic experiences cause them all to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior in order to obtain their ticket to heaven and to give them normalcy and peace-of-mind until its time to depart.
March 11, 2017 - 12:06 am
That is the best answer to any and all questions..Thanks so much for posting..
Pingback: Interesting quote from, “The Dark World of the Ghost Adventures Crew” | "Bayou Savage" Guitar Ghost Fighter