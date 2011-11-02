The Dark World of the Ghost Adventures Crew

By Joe Buda

In the photo: Zak Bagans shows off his book, Dark World

Some of the scariest experiences for the Ghost Adventures Crew aren’t the incidents you would see on their hit show, Ghost Adventures, they are the things they take home with them after an investigation.

According to Zak Bagans, host of Ghost Adventures, his scariest experiences are dealing with demons.

“Demonic entities are different from human spirits,” Bagans explained. “You get into a fight with a human you shake it off a week later; demonic spirits they never leave you alone after you provoke them once, and I’ve learned that the hard way.”

“I think it was an amateur thing for me to do to taunt them,” Bagans continued. “But you know what, what’s happened, happened.”

“I’ve got something clinging to me now,” Bagans added. “It’s something that’s not going to leave and that’s scary because that follows you in your own house.”

Some of the activity Bagans has experienced in his house includes being dragged out of bed a month ago and having a friend pushed down the stairs last week. He is currently investigating the occurrences at his house, which are getting worse.

“It’s almost like three to four nights a week now that I am having severe episodes of stuff going on,” Bagans noted.

Aaron Goodwin, Ghost Adventures’ equipment technician, agreed with Bagans that the “stuff that follows you home” is the scariest.

Nick Groff, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin

“A lot of stuff follows me around,” Goodwin explained. “And that’s the scary part because you can do an investigation one night, but what follows you home is creepy.”

Nick Groff, co-host of Ghost Adventures, had a different take on his scariest experiences.

“One of my scariest experiences is not just seeing a lady stand two feet in front of my face but being overtaken by a dark energy that you can’t get away from,” Groff noted. “It’s like your own self is battling against that, and that is more scary to me than anything else.”

“You know losing self of your own consciousness and just not being able to fight back on this dark energy,” continued Groff.

Out of their various investigations, the team was especially impressed with the activity at Madame Tussaud’s at The Venetian.

“You know why this place is kick ass, because I was so skeptical of it,” Bagans explained. “You walk in here, it’s a brand new building, it’s a wax museum, kids come in here every day, but it’s really taught us a lesson.”

“We spoke with Robin Leach here and he gave us a good lesson,” Bagans continued. “That it’s not so much the building, it’s the land the building sits on.”

The land the building sits on once housed the old Sands Casino and the Copa room.

“We didn’t get a lot of evidence, but the evidence that we did was very compelling,” Bagans recalled. “We got one EVP, and we also got an apparition on a still photo.”

“That was a cool photo,” he continued. “They’ve seen that guy before here. The guy in the green pants, and the white shirt, and that’s the same photo that we captured.”

“We went back to debunk it, but when you try to debunk it when it’s a still photo,” Bagans explained. “You have to see if there’s patterns in the background matrixing a figure, because the human mind makes faces out of anything.”

“But when we went back, there was no explanation for it,” he continued. “So it was a legitimate cool looking apparition with his arms behind his back.”

The EVP was received after Goodwin asked, “Were you in a show with three other people?”

“Singing in the Rain” was the response.

Groff felt similarly to Bagans when first investigating the museum.

“I was…eh…it’s going to be overhyped and everything like that,” Groff elaborated. “But we actually go in and when we reviewed our evidence I was like, ‘holy crap, this is actually cool, maybe this place is haunted.’”

“I really like it because it really proved me wrong,” Bagans added. “It’s not a negative haunting here but it’s great stuff.”

The team would like to go overseas more in the future.

For Bagans an investigation overseas means a chance to investigate “anything to do with Dracula.”

“Overseas has tons of history,” Groff explained. “We go back in time when we go.”