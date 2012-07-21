Foot Strengthening Exercises: Basics

By Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC

Las Vegas Informer

Strengthen your feet to improve your posture, motion and athletic performance. The feet are the foundation of movement. Healthy feet propels us while walking, running and jumping.

Develop strength in the muscles which support the arches of the feet to improve your posture and prevent injury. Simple foot exercises performed constantly will strengthen the arches and decrease the risk of injury.

Anatomy: The foot and lower leg is a coordinated system of bones, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments. Each foot and ankle contains 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments. A complex arrangement of nerves and blood vessels exist in the feet.

These structures work in unison to support the body and set the body in motion. The foot is a weight bearing system capable of multiple movements and functions.

Each foot contains three arches, the medial longitudinal arch, the lateral longitudinal arch and the transverse arch. These arches are often weak or non-existent. Many people have “flat feet.” Performing foot and lower leg strengthening exercises will not heighten your fallen arches but will re-educate the muscles and improve function.

Physiology: The entire body works in synergy. The kinetic chain is a term used to explain how the body’s joints function as a unit. The feet and ankles are the foundation of the weight bearing kinetic chain.

Strength, flexibility and coordination in the feet increase the entire body’s performance. Improper foot and ankle motion, lack of foot strength and poor foot bio-mechanics are precursors to painful conditions such as plantar fasciitis, shin splints and iliotibial band syndrome.

Exercises: Perform foot strengthening exercises consistently and correctly for optimum results. The foot and lower leg muscles are very seldom trained. They are often the most neglected muscles in the body.

Implement a foot strengthening program along with an entire body fitness routine. Start at a level that is appropriate for you and increase the intensity in gradual increments. If a specific exercise elicits symptoms forgo that particular exercise and proceed to another.

Multiple foot strengthening exercises exist including the towel toe grab, the short foot, toe curling, toe splaying, alphabet writing, sand running and pool running. Execute these exercises to develop strength, coordination and stability in the feet and lower legs.

Short Foot Exercise: Seat in a sturdy chair in good posture with your knees bent ninety degrees. Place both feet flat on the floor with your toes pointing straight forward. Raise the arch of the right foot off the floor without curling your toes and lifting your heel. When executed properly you will feel muscle contractions in the foot, lower leg and thigh.

The raised arch position is called the short foot position. Hold this isometric contraction for six seconds. Relax and repeat with the left foot.

Inch your feet forward and perform another rep with each foot. Perform six to ten repetitions with each foot to strengthen the muscles that support the foot’s arches. Re-position your feet a little farther away from the chair each rep to target the muscles at a variety of angles.

Towel Toe Grab: Sit in good posture with both feet on the floor in front of you. Place a small towel under your right foot. Curl your toes and grab the towel between your toes and forefoot, while raising the arch of your foot off the floor. Perform ten repetitions, relaxing and splaying your toes between each rep. Switch to the left foot for ten reps.

Toe Curling & Splaying: Sit in good posture in a well supported chair. Rest your heels on the floor while holding the forefoot off the floor. Bend your knees slightly.

Splay the toes of your right foot as far as you can. Hold this position for two seconds then curl the toes of the right foot as far and as hard as you can. Hold this position for two seconds. Relax and repeat with the left foot. When executed properly you will feel muscle contractions in the foot and lower leg.

Flex your ankles upwards and raise the forefoot higher. Perform another repetition with each foot. Reposition the front of your foot a little higher each rep to target the muscles at a variety of angles. Perform a total of six to ten repetitions.

Alphabet Writing: Build strength, increase coordination and improve the bio-mechanics in your feet by performing the alphabet writing exercise. Sit in good posture with your foot off the floor. Visualize that you are holding a pencil between your big toe and your second toe on your right foot.

Write the alphabet with your imaginary pencil by moving the foot to the shape of the letters. Print the uppercase letters with your right foot, and then use your left foot. Print all the lower case letters with your right foot then switch to your left side.

Write in cursive on the next foot training day. Follow the identical right-to-left and uppercase-to-lowercase sequence you used while printing but use your imaginary pencil to write instead of print.

Consistently execute the short foot, towel toe grab, toe splaying, toe curling and alphabet writing exercises for optimum results. If performed correctly you will be sore the following day. You may be surprised at the location and level of soreness. Don’t expect miracles immediately but noticeable results will be apparent after several weeks. Your feet will feel stronger and possess greater endurance.

Perform these exercises every other day or on a rotating basis. Give your feet a good workout and provide them sufficient recovery time between training sessions.

Utilize these basic feet strengthening exercises to improve the function of your feet and develop a solid standing and walking foundation. Strengthen your feet to strengthening your entire body’s kinetic chain.

Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC

Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC is the owner and treating doctor at Championship Chiropractic. 2595 S. Cimarron Rd, Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89117. His web address is www.ChampionshipChiropractic.com. He can be contacted at (702) 286-9040 and DrO@ChampionshipChiropractic.com.

Dr. Donald A. Ozello’s mission is to educate and inspire others to live healthier, fitter, more functional lives.

Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC writes a weekly health, fitness, exercise and nutrition column for The Las Vegas Informer. His is published in OnFitness magazine, Livestrong.com, SpineUniverse.com and eHow.com.

Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC is an award-winning public speaker. He has spoken to numerous groups on health, fitness, exercise, ergonomics and nutrition.

Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC loves to exercise. Bike riding and kettlebell training are his current favorite types of exercises. He credits Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno as major influences during his teens and early twenties.

Before pursuing his career in Chiropractic, Dr. Donald A. Ozello DC served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bremerton, SSN 698.