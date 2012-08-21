Mitch – 3 Year Old German Shepherd & Husky Mix Neutered Male Looking for Foster Home
Mitch is a beautiful, lovable, and gentle three year old male German Shepherd & Husky mix with classic GS black & tan coloring and the most spectacular blue eyes. He is a little shy when you first meet him but warms up quickly. You would never know it from looking at Mitch but three months ago this happy & healthy boy was left for dead on a sidewalk. It looked like he had been hit by a car. After a few months of wonderful vet care and physical rehabilitation from the vet staff and volunteers he is ready for his forever home. Mitch is in boarding right now and would love to have a foster or forever home. He weighs approximately 40 pounds and is neutered, chipped, and up to date on all his vaccinations. He seems to do great with other dogs but a meet & greet is required for Mitch with any existing pets prior to foster or adoption.
Annie Lamb
Independent Rescuer
702-525-4707
June 6, 2017 - 5:27 am
Hello, I am truly interested in this fur baby. He’s Gorgeous! I live in Erie, PA My only problem is getting him here. Is there any way to do this? I hope that if he is adopted to his forever home that you keep me in mind for future GSD’S or other mix such as Cornia mix large breeds.
Thank you
Kimberly