Mitch – 3 Year Old German Shepherd & Husky Mix Neutered Male Looking for Foster Home

Mitch is a beautiful, lovable, and gentle three year old male German Shepherd & Husky mix with classic GS black & tan coloring and the most spectacular blue eyes. He is a little shy when you first meet him but warms up quickly. You would never know it from looking at Mitch but three months ago this happy & healthy boy was left for dead on a sidewalk. It looked like he had been hit by a car. After a few months of wonderful vet care and physical rehabilitation from the vet staff and volunteers he is ready for his forever home. Mitch is in boarding right now and would love to have a foster or forever home. He weighs approximately 40 pounds and is neutered, chipped, and up to date on all his vaccinations. He seems to do great with other dogs but a meet & greet is required for Mitch with any existing pets prior to foster or adoption.

Annie Lamb

Independent Rescuer

Animal Network

702-525-4707