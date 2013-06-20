One Nevada Credit Union Named to AARP’s “Best Employers For Workers Over 50”

One Nevada Credit Union is being honored by AARP and the Society for Human Resource Management as one of the 2013 Best Employers for Workers Over 50. The credit union is the only company in Nevada to rank on this list.

“AARP improves opportunities for older workers by spotlighting employers that have implemented programs that help retain, retrain, engage and recruit mature workers,” said AARP Nevada State Director Carla Sloan. “One Nevada knows that recruiting and retaining 50-plus workers is smart business.”

One Nevada provides an exceptional work environment for all its employees—from unique career development opportunities and wellness benefits to assistance connecting with family and caregiving resources. The financial services provider also stays actively connected with its retirees by providing post-retirement work opportunities such as temporary assignments and contract work. Forty percent of One Nevada employees are over the age of 50, and the average tenure of this group is nearly 14 years.

“They have a wealth of knowledge, a lot of experience and they are extremely good at what they do,” said President and CEO Brad Beal in reference the employees who are over 50 at One Nevada.

One Nevada’s winning strategy includes hosting an annual Health and Wellness Fair featuring numerous health, nutrition and wellness providers offering free services. In addition, One Nevada partners with care.com, which gives employees access to resources for senior housing, home care agencies and home care individuals.

Employees are offered tuition reimbursement, in-house classroom training, online training, certification classes and reimbursement of professional membership dues. Long-service anniversaries are celebrated with announcements, parties and awards.

A 401(k) plan with employer match is offered to all employees with those aged 50-plus having the ability to make catch-up contributions to their plan. One Nevada offers dependent care assistance including referral services and backup care to assist with childcare, grandchild care and eldercare. This is the fourth time One Nevada Credit Union has been named to the Best Employers list, recognizing its innovative and thoughtful practices supporting older workers.

Any U.S.-based employer with at least 50 employees is eligible to apply for the Best Employers award. Candidates are vetted to ensure that practices meet the needs of mature workers. Key areas of consideration include: recruiting practices; opportunities for training, education and career development; workplace accommodations; alternative work options, such as flexible scheduling, job sharing and phased retirement; employee health and retirement benefits, and retiree work opportunities.

The top Best Employers this year will be profiled in the August-September issue of AARP The Magazine. Accompanying that salute will be a feature article that explores the strengths of older workers.

With over $704 million in assets, One Nevada Credit Union is the largest locally owned, federally insured Credit Union in the state. It is one of the strongest, well-capitalized credit unions in the country with 9.75% net worth. One Nevada has 17 branches and over 65 ATMs and serves over 75,277 members. Membership is open to all residents of Clark County, Washoe County and Nye County. The National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency, insures member deposits at One Nevada. For more information, visit www.onenevada.org.