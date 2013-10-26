My Sisterwife’s Jewelry at The Silverton Hotel

By Nikki Artale

Las Vegas Informer

Photos by Nikki Artale

The Brown family started the family owned and operated business in June 2012 and it was created from hearts full of love. My Sisterwife’s Closet has a line of Fine Jewelry and a Budget Boutique that are all original designs. The Silverton Hotel gift shop has a unique display of various pieces for sale. www.mysisterwifescloset.com

“Sister Wives” has a large following and fan base in Las Vegas, so when the word got out that they would be appearing at the Silverton, the fans came early and lined up to meet and greet the Brown Family. It was a warm welcome and everyone was excited to meet Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

Any fans bought pieces of jewelry in the gift shop before the Browns arrived and they proudly displayed their jewelry as they stood in line to greet the wives and Kody. The Sister Wives took the time to pose for pictures and sign autographs and remained there to talk to everyone who waited patiently in line to see them.

Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn and Kody worked together as a family to design the products that include the fine jewelry and the budget boutique. Kody designed four premiere pieces for each of his wives. “Fidelis,” “Roots of Life,” “Phoenix,” and “Pixie Queen“ are all classical, meaningful and inspirational. www.kodybrownfamily.com

Meri

Janelle

Christine

Robyn

Kody

Las Vegas has been very welcoming to the family, who are in a polygamous marriage, a lifestyle they have chosen and one they enjoy. They are real people who are living their lives according to their faith and religion and it works for them. All together they have 17children and they reside in four new homes in a private gated cul-de-sac in the Northwest. It is a pleasure to see how Kody treats everyone with love and respect and you can see how happy they all are to be a family.

