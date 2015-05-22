Method Man and Redman Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend at Foxtail Nightclub

Last night, legendary hip-hop icons Method Man and Redman delivered an epic performance at Foxtail Nightclub inside SLS Las Vegas to kick off the holiday weekend. The dynamic duo took the stage around 1 a.m. and performed classic hits to a sold-out crowd, hyping up fans with their original rhymes and hard-hitting beats. Partygoers immediately went wild as they dropped famous Wu-Tang Clan hits, followed by an epic stage dive into the crowd. After the performance, the duo happily took pictures with fans and partied until the early morning hours.

Photo credit: Tony Tran