How did we ever let it go so far?

By Jennifer Von Tobel

With so much going on in today’s world, people are asking, “how did we ever let it go this far?” That is the question … how did we let it get this bad? Ever since humans started walking on two legs, we have fought over what we deemed was ours. This idea of possession is a uniquely human trait. Yes animals fight over territory and their kill, but that is a more base or basic instinctual response to what we humans call possessions. We humans added envy into the mix, which makes it uniquely ours.

So, let us get to the basic thought process of what we think, or more accurately, feel is ours. Possession is an emotional attachment to an object, person or territory. The reason I deem it emotional is because 99 percent of what we possess is not essential to our existence … it is merely window dressing. What is essential to our existence is air, food, shelter and procreation—that’s it, short and simple but that is not how we humans look at things. If it sparkles, we want it, if the other guy has it, we want it, if all the others can’t get it, we want it. It’s an emotional need driven by our unique drive to be one up on our neighbor.

You don’t see tigers running to the nearest plastic surgeon to get stripes that are a deeper red than his buddies, right? This is a very human trait to want to look better than the other guy or be viewed as special. This is true for individuals, groups, religions and nations. Who has more stuff, whose God is better than the others, and whose country is more patriotic or advanced than the next? These are desires that have started wars, nearly eliminated whole groups of people (American Indians and Hebrews as an example). In order to be on the top, we have justified the most base and disgusting treatment of our own species all in the name of God, Country or just to be better than the guy next to you. Has it been worth the horrific and inhuman behaviors? I think not.

Some justify the treatment of Jews by the Nazis by the resulting medical “advancement” their cruel and inhuman experiments drudged from the depths of hell. Couldn’t these discoveries have been made anyway under more humane and ethical conditions? Of course! At the time, our own leaders viewed the systematic elimination of the Native Americans as a means to an end in expansion of our country, but was it really ours to begin with? We Europeans are like ants; we swarm over land that belonged to someone else and claim it for our own because we liked the look of it. Emotional possessive intent not base survival instinct.

Can we do something about our thought process? Now that is a great question … the answer is an incontestable NO, it’s in our DNA, our cultural upbringing and our chemical drive to want more. Turn on the TV, open any magazine or go to the movies, everything you read; everything you see is designed to make us want more. This is our species … MORE!

Here is the science to back up what I have just presented to you. The human brain weighs about three pounds, is made up of around 75 percent of water and is filled with neurons, nerve cells, chemicals and blood vessels. It is the interaction between the neurons, nerves and chemicals that create our thought processes. This is the miracle of our brain … memory, recall, emotion and choice. We humans are the only animal on the planet with this unique combination of thought processes, with the possible exception of the porpoise, dolphin and whale families. The other thing that comes from our brain that is truly a one of a kind human trait is speech. We are the only living thing on this planet that can converse in complex language, express ideas and write these ideas and language down for others to see, interpret and respond. Amazing creatures we humans are.

There is one other trait that is unique to our species … evil. Only humans kill for the sheer joy of it. Only humans have considered torture something that is necessary to our existence. Only humans have the innate need to eliminate anything or anyone in order to get more. We have found excuses for our behavior in every despotic, immoral and inhuman treatment of others (human or animal) that our species has committed.

So in the pursuit of more, we have made war upon those who are weaker; we have massacred whole cultures to obtain their stuff; we have justified killing animals to extinction or near extinction because we wanted that fur coat or that gourmet meal.

Today, we see the rapid and calculated expansion of radicalized Islam covering every continent on this earth. Why? Because they believe that their God is better than anyone else’s God so they must wipe anyone who disbelieves off the face of the earth. Powerful nations who once ruled the earth with massive armies have been taken down and humiliated by the ant process I spoke of earlier. Massive numbers of people invading territory will overwhelm then overthrow any nation too blind to see what is happening in their own back yard. Before too long we will look around and find that what we once considered ours, now belongs to them … and we GAVE it away … willingly!

In the effort to get more, more money, more stuff, more property; we have nearly birthed ourselves out of existence. The average American household in 1900 consisted of two parents and at least three children. Today, the average American household consists of one parent and no more than two children. What happened? Why have we forgone family for things?? Is it too bothersome to raise children? Is it too expensive? Let’s explore this phenomenon shall we?

In 1900 there was no national tax, most people had a garden where they grew their own food or were near to a farm that supplied fresh food, industry was booming, invention was prolific and patriotism was in high gear. In short, people were happy … happy with what they had, happy with how their leaders were taking care of them and happy with their family development.

Fast forward to today—no one is happy. People are unhappy with what they think they need but don’t have, unhappy with their leadership, unhappy with their family unit and generally unhappy with everything. There is no fresh food readily available to the general population, it is all processed now or converted to some chemical thing unrecognizable as “food” (Genetically Modified Organisms) and any real fresh food is now so expensive that only the wealthy can eat healthy. We have become a world of overweight, under nourished, pouty crybabies who protest and want reparations for things that have happened hundreds of years ago. We want, want, want but are not willing to work for anything. All reward, no effort and we ask …

How did we ever let it go so far? Because WE WANT MORE!