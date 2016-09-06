The best live music show i have ever seen Human Nature Jukebox Tour Hobart February 2017 ,i grow up in the UK 60,s 70,s and have seen most of the top groups Beatles ,Who,Cream,Hollies and lots more but i think i appreciated Human Nature two and a half hours of Motown and Jukebox hits also two very good dancers ,thank you Human Nature for the best nights entertainment ever in live music ,*****
February 5, 2017 - 4:05 pm
