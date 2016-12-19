Las Vegas Locals and tourists, ‘100 Things to Do in Las Vegas Before You Die,’ is the ultimate bucket list

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

The book “100 Things to Do in Las Vegas Before You Die” by Adam Kealoha Causey (author) and Laura Carroll (author) is more than a list of activities. Carroll is a native Las Vegan who extensively covered Southern Nevada as tourism and retail reporter including for the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper. Causey is an award-winning journalist who transplanted to Las Vegas to work at the Review-Journal. With these credentials, it is a true insider’s guide to the ultimate experience of Las Vegas.

Yes, the Las Vegas Strip is included. But the Strip-with its millions of lights and replicas of a pyramid, castles, cities and countries-is a spectacle itself. With fun photos and categories, there are free attractions or romance in the air or a brush with celebrity. Considered one of the dining capitals in the world, find hip new restaurants or cheap eats or cuisines from around the country and the world.

For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a variety of activities including hiking in Red Rock Canyon, exploring the Mojave Desert and learning about fossils. There is snow at Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston in the winter and swimming in Lake Mead or resort pools in the other seasons. Culture includes museums, art galleries and festivals. Two ghost towns are in driving distance as well as history including the mob, natural history, atomic testing and one of the first forts built in the state.

If a resident, impress out of town guests as well as learn about Southern Nevada with this guide. If one of the 41 million tourists who visit Las Vegas, this book showcases the popular, the hidden gems and even a little of the bizarre in the neon landscape of Sin City.

Series: 100 Things to Do Before You Die

Paperback: 160 pages

Publisher: Reedy Press, LLC (April 15, 2016)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1681060272

ISBN-13: 978-1681060279

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.3 x 8.5 inches