Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Give the Community a Gift this Holiday Season

Christmas tree recycling begins Dec. 26 at more than 30 Southern Nevada locations; more than 20,000 trees recycled in 2015.

Give the community a gift this holiday season by recycling your Christmas tree at one of 30 convenient valley locations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.

Recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community. The mulch conserves soil moisture and keeps plants and trees healthy.

More than 20,000 trees were recycled last year – up from 16,000 the year before – providing more than 176 tons of nutrient-rich mulch for local landscaping and dust control projects. Local landfill volume was spared the equivalent of ten school buses (2,694 cubic yards). More than 196,000 trees have been recycled since the community-based program began in 2001.

“More Southern Nevadans than ever are giving back to the community during the holidays by recycling their Christmas trees instead of tossing them out with the trash,” said Tara Pike-Nordstrom, UNLV recycling manager and member of the valleywide Christmas Tree Recycling Program. “Each year, thousands of trees are diverted from landfills and used to beautify local parks and gardens – a testament to strong community and holiday spirit and a true win-win for Southern Nevada.”

Drop-off Locations

Cut Christmas trees may be dropped off for free at more than 30 Clark County locations. Visit the Springs Preserve website to find the closest drop-off location.

Mulch from cut trees will also be available for free to community members at several valley locations:

Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Demonstration Garden from Dec. 28 to Jan. 14, 2017 . Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

to . Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) will have mulch available for pickup at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and its Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas. Visit the UNCE website for details.

How to prepare your tree for recycling

Remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not part of the tree. Flocked (sprayed with artificial snow) trees cannot be recycled. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.

For more information, contact Tara Pike-Nordstom at (702) 895-3760 or tara.pike@unlv.edu. Join the “treecycling” conversation at @SNVTreeRecycle and #MulchMadness