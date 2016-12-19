Tickets Now Available for a Holiday Stroll Around Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah Dec. 24

Casa de Shenandoah will offer a family-friendly holiday stroll experience this Christmas Eve around Wayne Newton’s gorgeous 52-acre estate. Guests will delight in hot beverages, cookies, face-painting and receive a peek into the Wayne Newton Museum, see Boo the monkey, Charlie the penguin and the beautiful horses in the Aramus Arabians Stables. Pictures with Santa in front of the famous mansion will also be available.

Walking around the estate to take in all the amazing scenery will be approximately a quarter (1/4) mile in distance. Visitors are advised to dress appropriately for weather and are welcome to bring strollers or wagons for the kids.

The holiday stroll will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah is located at 3310 E. Sunset Road and visitors will begin their journey at the Visitor Center. Tickets are available for adults for $20 and children under 12 for $5 and can be purchased at www.casadeholiday.com. For more information on Casa de Shenandoah visit www.casadeshenandoah.com.