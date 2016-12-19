Toys For Christmas: Catholic Charities Hosted Toy Giveaway

More than 2,300 local families attended the event

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) hosted a special Christmas celebration and toy giveaway on Dec. 17, as more than 2,300 Catholic Charities clients and their children visited with Santa Claus, received unwrapped presents and enjoyed a special holiday farmer’s market, courtesy of Three Square Food Bank.

The toy giveaway was made possible via donations from the public and the following Las Vegas-area Catholic parishes: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Joseph Husband of Mary, St. John Neumann, St Francis of Assisi, Holy Spirit, St. Anthony of Padua and Our Lady of Las Vegas.

“We thank Three Square Food Bank and all of our community partners for helping make the holidays brighter for so many Southern Nevadans,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

For additional information on Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s suite of programs, or to make a donation, visit www.CatholicCharities.com.