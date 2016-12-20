Bill Engvall brings comedy to Las Vegas and spreads it with special ‘Just Sell Him For Parts’

By Calanit Atia, Informer Media Group

Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. It is said that laughter is the best medicine and this is so true with Bill Engvall’s new show.

He is currently touring around the United States and Canada. Recently I had the opportunity to see his show in Las Vegas. We were crying from laughing so hard. Afterword, I got to spend time with him, and I can honestly tell you he is truly a nice guy, what you see on stage is true to life. I am sure certain that this is one of the reasons for his success is that he is relatable and one of us.

In his new comedy special “Just Sell Him For Parts,” he showcases his iconic brand of observational satire that is as relatable as it is laugh out loud funny. Available on VUDU streaming service, “Just Sell Him For Parts” is available for purchase for $9.99 and to rent for $3.99 for SD/$4.99 for HD. Bill can also be seen in the holiday movie Wish for Christmas on VOD and DVD. Bill also stars in thriller The Neighbor that was released to VOD and On Demand on Starz Digital in September.

From beating up his body on “Dancing with the Stars,” to some of his favorites from his signature catchphrase “Here’s Your Sign,” audiences are in for an hour of jam-packed fun. By the end of it, we’ll understand why the doctors are telling his wife: “Ma’am, just sell him for parts!”

In June, Bill launched his weekly podcast “My 2 Cents” with Podcast One which offers his funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about everything. For example, mentioning an argument with his wife over a Christmas gift that he purchased for his wife’s mother is a very funny story. This shows that this man does not have a clue about shopping. He has a great way of adding humor to every day-to-day life’s activities.

He also starred and produced “The Bill Engvall Show” for three seasons on TBS. He was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Troup alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, appearing in numerous Blue Collar concert films and selling over 9 million units. Bill’s first album, Here’s Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography “Bill Engvall –Just A Guy.”

Bill Engvall will return to Las Vegas April 28, 2017. For his touring schedule and other projects, visit billengvall.com

