Open a New Chapter in Tech Innovation at CES 2017

Fourth annual Gary’s Book Club features insightful on-site author interviews and book signings

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

Love books? The Consumer Technology Association announced that the fourth annual Gary’s Book Club will feature 11 celebrated authors engaging in one-on-one interviews on the CES® 2017 CTA Center Stage in the LVCC Grand Lobby. Sponsored by Barnes & Noble, Gary’s Book Club will offer CES attendees the opportunity to meet the authors, purchase books and have them signed. CES will be held in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2017.

According to ADWEEK (What Do Millennials Really Want? By Emma Bazilian) and its survey conduced by Infographic: Papercut.fr, 80 percent of Millennials prefer to ready books in print. According to VillagePrint.com, (Say What? Millennials Prefer Print Over Virtual Media), “most college students prefer having a hard copy text, rather than an ebook. According to John Richard Schrock, a professor of Biological Studies at Emporia State University, ebook materials are only used by 2 percent of college students.”

So what does this say about CES 2017, which showcases cutting-edge technology? Even the largest segment of the United States population (as of 2016) with enormous buying power still prefers this method of communication and holding a book to read.

Gary’s Book Club is named after Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. “For 50 years, CES has served as a celebration of the visionary minds growing the consumer technology industry” said Shapiro. “The accomplished authors included in this year’s Book Club are the epitome of what this innovative industry represents beyond the show floor. The extensive research, thoughtful insights and powerful storytelling in their work proves how the products and ideas that come to life at CES continue to touch our lives, establish a blueprint for creative leadership, and change our world for the better.”

In 2015, Shapiro featured two of his own New York Times best sellers and one book by CEA’s Chief Economist, Shawn DuBravac, Ph.D.

The CES 2017 Gary’s Book Club author lineup includes:

Jason Kelly, Sweat Equity: Inside the New Economy of Mind and Body

Thursday, January 5: Interview – 11 a.m., Book Signing – 11:30 a.m.

Dan Ackerman, The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized the World

Thursday, January 5: Interview – 2 p.m., Book Signing – 2:30 p.m.

Rick Smith, The Great Disruption: Competing and Surviving in the Second Wave of the Industrial Revolution

Thursday, January 5: Interview – 3:30 p.m., Book Signing – 4 p.m.

Seth Shapiro, Television: Innovation, Disruption, and the World’s Most Powerful Medium: Volume 1

Thursday, January 6: Interview – 11 a.m., Book Signing – 11:30 a.m.

John Johnson, Ph.D, EVERYDATA: The Misinformation Hidden in the Little Data You Consume Every Day

Friday, January 6: Interview – 1 p.m., Book Signing – 1:30 p.m.

Brett King, Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane

Friday, January 6: Interview – 3:30 p.m., Book Signing – 4 p.m.

Michael Smith, Streaming, Sharing, Stealing: Big Data and the Future of Entertainment

Friday, January 6: Interview – 2 p.m., Book Signing – 2:30 p.m.

Rohit Bhargava, Non-Obvious: How to Think Different, Curate Ideas & Predict the Future

Saturday, January 7: Interview – 11 a.m., Book Signing – 11:30 a.m.

Darrell Issa, Watchdog: The Real Stories Behind the Headlines from the Congressman Who Exposed Washington’s Biggest Scandals

Saturday, January 7: Interview – Noon, Book Signing – 12:30 p.m.

Frank Aycock, Ph.D, 21st Century Television: The Players, the Viewers, the Money

Saturday, January 7: Interview – 1 p.m., Book Signing – 1:30 p.m.

Amy Webb, The Signals are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream

Saturday, January 7: Interview – 2 p.m., Book Signing – 2:30 p.m.

Learn more about Gary’s Book Club authors on CES.tech. Owned and produced by CTA, CES will be held Jan. 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas and feature over 3,800 exhibitors unveiling the latest consumer technology products and services. Visit CES.tech for more information.