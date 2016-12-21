The 2nd annual Festivus Gathering to be held at Grand Bazaar Shops Dec. 23

Grand Bazaar Shops invites Las Vegas locals and visitors alike to get their holiday party started with its second annual Festivus Gathering on Dec. 23. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa get all the attention but Festivus is important too. This cherished holiday has been steeped in tradition since 1997, when it was first made famous on the hit television show “Seinfeld.”

The center will feature the appropriate décor including a Festivus pole and the popular tradition of “feats of strength.” Guests will be strength tested by hitting a high striker to see how high the puck will rise and who can get closest to the bell. Complimentary photos will be taken of participants completing the challenges. Visitors will also have an opportunity to “air their grievances” by writing their complaints from the past year on a sign perfect for picture taking and sharing with friends and family. Additional fun-filled activities will also include complimentary caricatures and temporary tattoos.

The festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the Grand Bazaar Shops’ Grand Allée near the entrance to the shops off Las Vegas Boulevard at 3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors can access Grand Bazaar Shops from the Las Vegas Strip near the intersection of Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard, or park at Bally’s Las Vegas and access the center near the hotel’s entrance. For more information, visit www.GrandBazaarShops.com. Follow Grand Bazaar Shops on Facebook and Twitter and In stagram.