The Las Vegas Executives Association Gifts Hundred of Toys and $4,000 to Children with Cancer this Holiday Season

Showing its commitment to charitable organizations in the community, the Las Vegas Executives Association rallied together to gift hundreds of new, gift-wrapped toys, along with a monetary donation of $4,000, to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation during LVEA’s annual holiday celebration breakfast on Dec. 14 at Gold Coast Hotel & Casino.

LVEA selects one charitable organization each year to provide toys as part of its Toys for Christmas Charity initiative. The toys will help bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of children this holiday season who are undergoing cancer treatment or suffering from other critical illness.

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993, which offers over 45 programs and services including a variety of educational services, financial support and counseling for critically-ill children and their families living in Southern Nevada. The foundation’s mission is to work side by side with the medical community to provide social, emotional, educational, financial and psychological support services and programs to families of ALL children diagnosed with a life threatening or critical illness such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, sickle cell, renal disorders, blood and immunologic diseases as well as to adults touched by cancer.

The Las Vegas Executives Association was founded in September 1967 and is a charter member of the International Executives Association. Membership is by invitation only to owners and CEOs of businesses and professional organizations. Each member company holds exclusive rights to its own business category or specialty. LVEA is an elite business networking organization founded for one purpose: to share confidential business leads and information among its member firms.

For more information, visit www.lvea.com.