2017 Outdoor Shows to be held in Nevada

by John Schips, special to Informer Media Group

Shot Show

When: January 17-20, 2017

Where: Sands Expo and Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89109

SHOT Show stands for Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show. This trade show has been around for over 30 years and is very large and comprehensive. It’s a 4-day event being held from January 17-20, 2017, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center and features many different outdoor sports.

At this trade show, you can find tons of vendors and events catering to a large range of outdoor activities. It’s mainly catered to retail businesses that want to improve their business, learn about changes in the industry, trending activities, and of course, companies that have some great new products that they want to show off.

As the name suggests, there is lots on display in terms of shooting, hunting, fishing, camping, and much more. It’s usually in these types of shows that you can find some of the hottest new products before they become popular. For example, many years ago, different fishing companies began introducing updated reels that were, at that point, thought to be relatively obsolete.

For example, spinning reels are arguably the most common types of reels in fishing, but baitcasting reels are now starting to increase substantially in terms of popularity. The reason? Companies have identified the benefits of these types of reels, and as new technology is developed, they can address issues that prevented anglers from wanting to use them before. While many pros have been well aware of this for year, recreational anglers are just beginning to catch on. While fishing only represents a portion of what can be found at this trade show, the general principle can be applied to any other outdoor sport as well.

Overall, this is a great outdoor trade show that caters mainly to retailers; however, there are also numerous events and other ways to get involved. The biggest draw is the showcase on firearms and ammunition, as this crosses over into many different outdoor sports but like we said, there’s tons to see in general.

Reno Off-Road and Motor Sports Expo

When: March 17-19, 2017

Where: Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502

Similar to Shot show, this large outdoor show is highly popular. Similar to Shot show, this one focuses on outdoor sports, but with an emphasis on motor sports like off-roading. However, keep in mind this show is in Reno at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, so if you’re visiting Las Vegas and looking for something like this, it may not be the most convenient. If you are able to make it out for the show, you will likely be very pleased, especially if you’re someone who likes to play in the dirt!

If you’re completely new to this stuff, no worries! The Reno Off-Road and Motor Sports Expo is a great spot to explore and become introduced to these outdoor motor sports. Even if you’re someone who just enjoys the odd hike, chances are you will find this expo entertaining, and you will likely find some cool things that can come in handy for hikes or camping. Tickets to the show, or travel plans to get there, can both make great gifts for the outdoor motor sports enthusiast!

Lastly, one really cool feature of this expo is the Mild to Wild Trail Ride. This is a fundraiser whereby all the proceeds go to the BlueRibbon Coalition, which is an organization that champions responsible recreation and works to keep outdoor recreation alive and well. The cost is $35 per vehicle, and the trails leave from the convention center parking lot at 9am each morning for a full day of fun!

Overall, while this show may be a little smaller and more specific than the comprehensive Shot Show, it’s also way more accessible to the public, and there are lots of cool events and vendors you can check out at your convenience.

Home and Backyard Expo

When: March 24-26, 2017 and September 15-17, 2017

Where: South Point Hotel and Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89183

As the name suggests, the Home and Backyard Expo is a little tamer than the Shot Show or the Reno Off-Road and Motor Sports Expo. However, that doesn’t mean it’s less useful or informative. If you’re looking for ways to improve your home or yard, this is one of the most effective ways to do it. In fact, you may end up leaving with too many ideas!

This expo happens 2 to 3 times a year, usually in March or September, with other variations of the show occurring at other times as well. For example, sometimes they place a larger focus on landscaping. In any case, the organizers strive to provide something for everyone at this expo, so there’s lots of cool stuff to see. From pool, spa, and BBQ sales, to solar energy, AC/heating, and desert gardens, there is so much to explore!

One of the best things about this expo is that tickets are cheap in comparison to other shows. They are $5 for adults, and seniors, military personnel, and children under the age of 12 are free. Sometimes you can also find coupons on their website. Additionally, they have raffles and giveaways to add a little more fun. It’s also great if you’re a local business looking for a booth, as their sales team is quite good and all the contact info you need can be found on the home page of their website.

Overall, this is an excellent Home and Backyard Expo that has something for everyone with a surprisingly cheap entrance fee. Even if you don’t have any major renovations planned for the future, if you’re interested in home improvement it can be a cool expo to check out just for fun!