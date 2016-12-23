Holland & Hart Las Vegas Office Celebrates 10 Years with 10 Acts of Kindness

Ten years ago, several attorneys had the vision to start a new Las Vegas regional law firm office by joining the established, innovative, full-service law firm of Holland & Hart LLP. Over the years, a few more colleagues joined forces with the founding partners, building on their experiences and knowledge to form a diverse office that delivers a range of services to clients and fosters a passionate commitment to the community.

As a way of saying thank you to Holland & Hart clients and the greater Las Vegas community, the Vegas office celebrated its 10th anniversary by performing 10 acts of kindness over the last three months. Office employees, family, and friends donated their time and talents to projects benefiting a range of local, community organizations. The ten community service projects were diligently planned and executed, ending with participation with community partners in Nevada’s first population health conference that provided training to encourage the organization and operation of Medical Legal Partnerships in Nevada.

“There is a lot of power behind the number ten, the “power of ten” is a phrase sometimes used to describe someone’s extraordinary contribution. I am so proud to be part of our Las Vegas office, because each of our 10 acts of kindness events were a huge success in terms of contribution by our employees, families, and friends,” said Connie Akridge, administrative partner of the firm’s Las Vegas office. “We are extremely proud to have been given the chance to work side-by-side with our community partners in each of these events that touched the lives of so many that are in need.”

As we approach the countdown to the last ten days of 2017, here is a list of the ten acts of kindness Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas office completed or planned for this year:

Feeding ten families at the Ronald McDonald House whose children were in the hospital for urgent care Donating 75 Halloween costumes to families at The Shade Tree and hosting a Halloween festival at Opportunity Village’s HallOVeen festival Volunteering 15 hours with Entrepreneur’s Organization’s Hero’s School to help end poverty in Las Vegas Donating 1,700 pounds of food to The Three Square Helping pack 12,000 pounds of food at The Three Square to ensure children on free or reduced lunch programs receive three meals per day Sponsoring a tree at Opportunity Village to help teach people with special needs vocational skills Purchasing 400 Christmas presents so approximately 144 children in CASA have wrapped gifts on Christmas Day Sponsoring three families through the Angel Tree program by choosing an ornament listing a family member’s gift wish Planned volunteer day with Habitat for Humanity Organization and participation with community partners in Nevada’s first population health conference that provided training to encourage the organization and operation of Medical Legal Partnerships in Nevada

