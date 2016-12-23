Santa, Toys and Children Come Together at the Annual Easter Seals Nevada Holiday Party

December 23, 2016  |   Filed under: Community  |   Posted by:

Recently, over 200 children and their families attending the annual Easter Seals Nevada holiday party, held at Texas Station. The children, who participate in the nonprofit’s early intervention and autism programs, enjoyed picking out gifts (generously donated by CVS Pharmacy and Toys for Smiles), numerous holiday-themed activities, arts and crafts, face painting, fake snow, a delicious lunch buffet and a visit from Santa.

Photo credit Flury Photography
0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription