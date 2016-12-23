Santa, Toys and Children Come Together at the Annual Easter Seals Nevada Holiday Party

Recently, over 200 children and their families attending the annual Easter Seals Nevada holiday party, held at Texas Station. The children, who participate in the nonprofit’s early intervention and autism programs, enjoyed picking out gifts (generously donated by CVS Pharmacy and Toys for Smiles), numerous holiday-themed activities, arts and crafts, face painting, fake snow, a delicious lunch buffet and a visit from Santa.

Photo credit Flury Photography