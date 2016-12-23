USFantasy Sports Offers $1 Million Fantasy Football Contest

Week 16 in the NFL serves up an action-packed holiday weekend filled with tough matchups and the end of the USFantasy Sports (USF) Million $ Seven contest. This weekend’s lineup includes 12 games on Saturday, Dec. 24, two games on Sunday, Dec. 25, including the highly-anticipated matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and one game on Monday, Dec. 26. Props one through 10 offers a range of $2 win, place, show, exacta, daily double, trifecta and pick three bets. Prop 11 offers a $2 win bet on the highest scoring team and props 12 – 14 offer $2 win bets on the margin of victory. Betting for props one through 10 is now open and closes Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

This week is also the final chance for USF players to become an instant millionaire for just $1. To enter the Million $ Seven contest, players must successfully select the first placed athletes in props one though seven. If no one picks all seven correctly, there will be a consolation prize of $8,923 plus this week’s wagering total for the Million $ Seven awarded to the players with the most first placed athletes. Betting for the Million $ Seven is now open and closes Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Last week, NFL Week 15 continued to payout USF players with big winnings. A $2 trifecta bet on quarterbacks Drew Brees to finish first, Carson Palmer to finish second and MattRyan to finish third in prop one paid $245.20. A $2 daily double bet on Brees to finish first in prop one and Jordy Nelson to finish first in prop two paid $108.40. A $2 win bet on running back Terrance West to finish first in prop seven paid $74.60. All NFL Week 15 total payouts can be found here.

NBA daily contests can be found online here and NHL daily contests can be found online here. All locations where USFantasy Sports is available can be found here. Additionally, USF wagering is now available at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s Race and Sportsbook.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.