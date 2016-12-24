Pop star Debbie Gibson spotted at Terry Fator’s A Very Terry Christmas

Pop star Debbie Gibson took in Terry Fator’s A Very Terry Christmas last night at The Mirage, and prior to the show, the singer cuddled up with “Santa Winston” backstage.

Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment presents A Very Terry Christmas, was a holiday-themed performance by Terry Fator and his amazing cast. While Terry and his family will enjoy Christmas holiday, Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment will begin performances on Dec. 26. Tickets can be purchased at any MGM Resorts International box office, by phone at 702-792-7777 or

800-963-9634 or online at mirage.com. For more information, visit terryfator.com.

Pictured: Debbie Gibson, Terry Fator and Angie Fiore-Fator