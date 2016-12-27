2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trails Heading to Henderson

The 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials and United States National Amateur Bowling Championships are set to take place at the Strike Zone Bowling Center inside Henderson’s Sunset Station Hotel and Casino.

The events will help determine the newest members of Team USA and Junior Team USA for 2017. The tournament’s official practice day is Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The men’s practice session will go from 10 a.m. until noon, and the women’s practice session will run from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Qualifying rounds will take place starting Wednesday and concluding Sunday, beginning each day at 8 a.m. and running until approximately 6 p.m. Men’s and women’s qualifying will swap starting times each day as all competitors compete in six games per day.

After Sunday’s final qualifying round, the top three amateurs from both the men’s and women’s fields will compete in a stepladder final to determine who will be crowned U.S. Amateur champions. The stepladder will begin at 7:30 p.m.

After the stepladder finals are complete, competitors who earned their spots on Team USA and Junior Team USA for 2017 will be recognized during an on-lane announcement at Sunset Station.

A detailed schedule for the week can be found at BOWL.com/TeamUSATrials and will be held at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson.

The USBC Team USA Trials are open to any USBC member looking to earn a spot on Team USA or Junior Team USA, where they will represent the United States in international competition. In 2016, Team USA competed in Mexico, Colombia, Shanghai and Qatar.