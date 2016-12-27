Spirit Therapies Provides Therapeutic Horseback Riding in Las Vegas

By Guy Dawson, Informer Media Group

Spirit Therapies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit offering therapeutic horseback riding to individuals with special needs, and military members with physical or mental challenges. Therapeutic Riding is mounted therapy in which people with disabilities ride horses to relax, and to develop muscle tone. Spirit Therapies is the only PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) accredited, EGALA (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) certified program in Las Vegas.

Founder Laurie Willmott has been working with horses and special needs children since 1999. “Animals are incredibly therapeutic and they don’t ever judge us. Huge horses can be so kind and loving and understanding, just stand and be with you in the moment,” said Willmott. After working with a boy with a traumatic brain injury, Laurie was inspired to leave her job as a hair stylist and open Spirit Therapies in 2002. Willmott explained that their logo, a horse with wings was chosen because “Horses have the wings that we lack. Kids that can’t ‘fly,’ can fly in their minds. Horses are very spiritual allowing kids to really connect.

“The horse can feel your energy. They can pick up on things that are bothering you in life. If the horse is acting up, it’s a reflection of what’s going on inside the person. Horses are non-judgmental and they have a way of helping you deal with pent up emotions and feelings.”

Spirit Therapies offers a variety of programs including Therapeutic Riding, Equine Assisted Learning (which allows students to connect with horses while on the ground), Horses Healing Heroes (serving both active duty military and veterans), and the Pegasus Program which offers grants for free services. Spirit currently has three instructors, a team of dedicated volunteers, and seven big horses and two minis, and they see 35 to 40 students each week with. Laurie lives on site, so there is 24/7 care of the horses who work 3-hour shifts with a 2-hour break if they are scheduled to work again that day.

Major Tony Jones, a Veteran of the Iraq war who participated in the Horses Healing Heroes program for five years said that working with horses boosted his self-confidence.

“Before experiencing multiple concussions and brain trauma in Iraq, I was a very social person,” he said. “When I returned home, I thought everyone could see my mental deficiencies. I learned something new about myself every time I did a session at Spirit Therapies. Working with my horse Buddy boosted my confidence because he wasn’t going to reject, criticize or judge me. There was only mutual trust and respect. If you come here and do the work, you will get better.”

They are looking for volunteers and donors to strengthen the organization and to offer more grants through the Pegasus Program. What do you get for sharing your time, talent, or money? “Smiles, whinnies and horse poop,” said Willmott.

For more information about Spirit Therapies’ events, services or to become a volunteer call (702) 219-1728 or visit spirittherapies.org.