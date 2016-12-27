USFantasy Sports Offers Pari-Mutuel Wagering on Mixed Martial Arts Bout Nunes vs. Rousey

This week, USFantasy Sports (USF) offers players in Nevada the opportunity to wager on a lineup of unforgettable and highly-anticipated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 30. USF players can wager on the co-main event bouts between Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt and Amanda Nunes vs.Ronda Rousey. Cruz puts his bantamweight belt title on the line against 25-year-old undefeated knockout artist and Ohio native Garbrandt. Former champion Rousey hopes to take the women’s bantamweight title from Nunes as she will return to the octagon for the first time since being knocked out by Holly Holm in Australia in November 2015. MMA daily fantasy contests are now open and can be found here. Betting closes before the first fight at 7 p.m. PT.

Week 16 in the NFL brought a weekend of big payouts and playoff eliminations. While the Million $ Seven contest was left unclaimed, a consolation prize was given to the USF player who correctly selected four out of the seven first placed athletes garnering total winnings of $12,033.80. Additionally, a $2 exacta bet on wide receivers Jordy Nelson to finish first and Doug Baldwin to finish second in prop two paid $468. A $2 daily double bet on Aaron Rodgers to finish first in prop one and Nelson to first in prop two paid $68.80. All NFL Week 16 total payouts can be found here.

NBA daily contests can be found online here and NHL daily contests can be found online here. All locations where USF is available can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.