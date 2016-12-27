XD Dark Ride Delivers Interactive Adventure To Guests At Gameworks Las Vegas

GameWorks at Town Square Las Vegas has debuted a multi-sensory adventure ride that takes participants on an adrenaline-charged interactive journey complete with real-time 3D graphics, motion, light, sound and non-stop excitement.

In XD Dark Ride, participants use a “light gun” attached to each seat to obtain high scores in various adventures including Alien Asteroid, Forbidden Mine, Zombies, Gigamon and Pirates.

This is the first XD Dark Ride interactive theater in Las Vegas according to TRIOTECH, creator of XD Dark Ride and award-winning immersive and interactive media-based attractions. TRIOTECH’s XD Dark Ride received an award from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) for “Best New Product” in the category of Family Entertainment Centers.

“GameWorks is continually looking to offer our guests cutting-edge games and entertainment, and we’re elevating the level of excitement with the debut of XD Dark Ride,” said Mike Laudizio, general manager of GameWorks. “It’s a 7D experience that immerses you into the game.”

The ride accommodates up to eight riders at a time and costs $7 per person.

GameWorks is located next to Town Square AMC 18 at Town Square Las Vegas. It boasts a 7,000-square-foot arcade game floor, an eight-lane bowling alley and an eSports Arena where competitive video gaming and casual play offer plenty of digital entertainment options. GameWorks at Town Square is a flagship location for the brand complete with a 240-seat dining room and a menu that features inventive American cuisine. For more information about GameWorks, visit www.gameworks.com or call 702-978-4263.