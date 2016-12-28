Alto Bar at Caesars Palace Introduces Las Vegas’ First Virtual Reality Lounge Featuring Oculus Rift

A leader in innovation for the past 50 years, Caesars Palace continues to trail blaze with the introduction of Las Vegas’ first Virtual Reality Lounge, featuring Oculus Rift, at Alto Bar. Guests can experience this one-of-a-kind space for a limited time only, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Located in the private space of Alto Bar, the Oculus Virtual Reality Lounge will feature four Oculus Rifts with Touch, taking guests on a fully immersive 360 degree experience. The Oculus Virtual Reality Lounge will feature a variety of the most popular VR games available. Oculus Rift and Touch provides guests the ability to manipulate objects and gameplay elements in VR with extraordinary precision.

The Oculus Virtual Reality Lounge will be open for limited hours from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests must be 21 and older to experience.

The newest destination bar at Caesars Palace, Alto Bar is the perfect setting for every social occasion. The drink menu features premium versions of classic cocktails, with a variety of bottle and draft beers and wines by the glass. The largest bar at Caesars Palace, Alto Bar is lined with several private booths equipped with personal televisions with audio. The bar space features more than 15 televisions and 18 video poker machines. The private dining space can fit up to 30 guests, and can be curated for a multitude of experiences, including the Oculus Virtual Reality Lounge.

