RTC to offer free rides this New Year’s Eve in Southern Nevada

The RTC will provide free rides on all of its 39 fixed routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day in addition to offering extended service hours for several routes.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to take advantage of the free rides as a safe and hassle-free way to get around the Las Vegas Valley while ringing in 2017. In addition to convenient transit stops valley-wide, three RTC operated park-and-ride facilities, Centennial Hills Transit Center (7313 Grand Montecito Parkway), Westcliff Transit Center (25 S. Durango Drive) and South Strip Transfer Terminal (6675 S. Gilespie St.), each provide a great opportunity to ride transit to New Year’s Eve festivities.

The RTC will operate 20 transit routes with 24-hour service on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, with four additional routes operating extended service until after 2 a.m. For complete details on New Year’s Eve detours, holiday schedules and transit routes, visit rtcsnv.com.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve that strollers, backpacks and glass bottles are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip.