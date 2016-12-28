The Chanukah Gelt Drop in The Green at Town Square Las Vegas on Thursday

Join Chabad and the Clark County Fire Department Thursday, December 29 at 6:30 p.m. for The Chanukah Gelt Drop in The Green at Town Square Las Vegas.

Chocolate coins will be dropped for all to enjoy by firefighters from 25 feet up in the air from a ladder on their fire truck. The free event will include a Menorah lighting, Chanukah refreshments, live music and dancing. The Clark County Fire Department will have a fire truck on display as well as fire safety activities.