Bridge Counseling Associates Achieves National Designation

Bridge Counseling Associates has been approved as one of the nation's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Nevada is one of only eight states approved for the program and BCA is one of only four approved agencies in the state.

Two years ago, Bridge president and CEO David Robeck shared a new vision for the agency that expanded the substance abuse treatment model to include broader co-occurring and mental health treatment. He also recognized the need to deepen stakeholder and community relationships and expand treatment to more couples, families, and children. Substance abuse prevention, victims of domestic violence, and veteran’s mental health programs were also added.

Robeck reflected on the process of today’s announcement. “It was during the February 2016 Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Agency (SAPTA) advisory board meeting where I am a member, when I first learned of the CCBHC program. Dr. Stephanie Woodard, (Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health for the Nevada Dept. of HHS, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Bureau of Behavioral Health, Prevention, and Wellness) described the CCBHC program for Nevada on a televised link from Carson City. I immediately recognized how closely the CCBHC model paralleled our own vision and understood how this certification could help our community.” Robeck assembled his team and quickly applied for this competitive program. Following a book-sized, written application and multi-disciplinary team interview, BCA was selected for state development and collaboration in March.

On Dec. 21 the U.S. Department of HHS announced Nevada had been selected as one of only eight states out of an applicant pool of 19 qualified states to move forward in a two-year CCBHC demonstration program. Under this new program facilitated by the Nevada Dept. of HHS, Bridge Counseling Associates will expand existing substance abuse and mental health outpatient treatment to include a 24-hour mobile crisis services, expanded case management, recovery support, and enhanced treatment for existing program clients.

“As a successful, former client of Bridge Counseling Associates, I am very pleased with the direction the agency is moving under David Robeck’s leadership. This new CCBHC designation empowers us to help a larger number of vulnerable clients and their extended families within our community,” shared Board Chairperson Angela Harelik.