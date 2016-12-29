Members of Bruno Mars’ band getting into New Year’s action early, hitting up Topgolf Las Vegas

Members of Bruno Mars’ band getting into the Vegas New Year’s action early, hitting up Topgolf Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Topgolf Las Vegas is open to locals, tourists, golfers and non-golfers bringing the city a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Sitting on eight acres just behind MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Topgolf is the only entertainment venue of its kind, boasting 108 climate-controlled hitting bays, two pools, cabanas, a concert venue, VIP suites, five bars, special event spaces, a comfort food-inspired menu with creative beverage offerings, a Callaway Fitting Studio, a Topgolf retail shop, and more. Spanning four levels and 105,000 square feet, the Topgolf flagship location in Las Vegas stands as the biggest Topgolf venue to date.

At the heart of Topgolf, guests will find interactive golf games in the hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time, featuring lounge-style seating and HDTVs. Golf games can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels, tracking the accuracy and distance of players’ shots through Topgolf’s microchipped golf balls.

Each level at Topgolf Las Vegas boasts additional areas to play – from cornhole and shuffleboard to everything in between – as well as various seating areas to hang out, have a cocktail or grab a bite to eat and enjoy the multiple views around the Las Vegas valley and the famed Las Vegas Strip. A mobile Sports Book located in The Yard, the main hub of Topgolf Las Vegas, allows sports fans to place a bet while taking in all the action on one of the venue’s numerous oversized screens. The Yard also serves as home to Topgolf’s main entertainment venue showcasing both national acts and local. The Birdie Bar provides a more intimate live entertainment experience with a small stage perfect for acoustic performances, standup comedy and more.

Topgolf Las Vegas is located at 4627 Koval Lane. For more information about Topgolf, visit www.topgolf.com/lasvegas, facebook.com/topgolflasvegas or @topgolflasvegas on Twitter