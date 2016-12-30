G-Eazy Kicks Off New Year’s Eve Weekend at Drai’s Nightclub

Exclusive Drai’s LIVE resident artist G-Eazy made a highly-anticipated return to the stage at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Kicking off an unparalleled four-day celebration at the dazzling rooftop nightclub, fellow resident artist, DJ Esco warmed up the crowd before for the Bay Area rapper took the stage to serve up an explosive full-length concert performance packed with some of his biggest hits and crowd favorites. Partygoers reveled late into the night while taking in tracks like “Me, Myself & I,” “I Mean It” and many more. After his set, G took the party back to his plush stageside VIP booth to enjoy the sounds of resident artist DJ Franzen on the decks with friends. The celebration continues all weekend long with the Drai’s LIVE debuts of Kid Cudi on Friday and Kendrick Lamar toasting to the new year on Saturday, and the highly-anticipated return of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Sunday.

A one-of-a-kind nightlife experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length performances by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos Courtesy of Woody Hugh/Tony Tran Photography