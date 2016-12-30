Las Vegas Monorail’s Elevated Third Rail Lounge to Host Exclusive New Year’s Eve Party

For the first time, New Year’s Eve revelers will enjoy a prime vantage point for Las Vegas’ celebratory midnight fireworks show courtesy of the Las Vegas Monorail. On Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Monorail will open the Third Rail Lounge, its exclusive, elevated event venue at the Las Vegas Convention Center station, for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party.

“We’re delighted to introduce a first-ever New Year’s Eve experience to Las Vegas, where celebrations are world-famous,” says Ingrid Reisman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Las Vegas Monorail. “The elevated location and panoramic views of the Strip fireworks show will certainly lend a ‘wow’ factor to the evening.”

Guests at the Monorail’s Third Rail Lounge New Year’s Eve Party will marvel at the panoramic view of the Strip fireworks from the Third Rail Lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Las Vegas skyline and chic, lounge-style atmosphere. They will imbibe unlimited beer and wine, as well as enjoy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment—including live performances by dynamic musical act Taj, accompanied by DJ Livinh, who will lead an energetic Rock in the New Year countdown. The party includes a Champagne toast at midnight, party favors and access to a themed party photo booth complete with a souvenir print to take home. A cash bar will also be available for cocktails throughout the evening.

Best of all, the Third Rail Lounge New Year’s Eve Party includes unlimited Monorail rides for 24 hours, allowing all guests hassle-free access to and from the Strip throughout the night. The Las Vegas Monorail is the only transportation available on the Strip during New Year’s Eve road closures. Finally, every guest will receive a reusable travel cup and enjoy a specialty cocktail at each of the Monorail’s “refill stations” located at select stops along its four-mile route.

The Las Vegas Monorail provides a quick and convenient connection along the Las Vegas Strip, linking riders to world-class restaurants, shows, shops, day/nightclubs, spas, hotels and casinos. MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ; Las Vegas Convention Center; Westgate Resort & Casino and SLS Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Monorail’s New Year’s Eve Soiree are just $175 per person or $300 per couple. To purchase tickets, go tolvmonorail.com/nye2017.