Maverick Helicopters Offers Transfers To 2017 Nascar Weekend At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Guests who book before Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 will receive an early-bird special

Maverick Helicopters offers 2017 NASCAR Weekend attendees transfers to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Saturday, March 11, 2017 and Sunday, March 12, 2017. Guests who book before Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 will save $50 per person, per day.

“Each year, we aim to increase the success of NASCAR by offering unparalleled, luxury transportation for its guests,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “We are honored to be Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s exclusive helicopter operator and look forward to many more years ahead.”

On the expedited, 15-minute flight, passengers can sit back and relax in the company’s Airbus ECO-Star helicopters while taking in stunning, bird’s-eye-views of the Las Vegas Strip and NASCAR race grounds. To add to the experience, passengers are often surprised by NASCAR drivers, team members or sponsors on the aircraft.

“Our long-standing partnership with Maverick Helicopters has been a huge benefit to the race fans,” said Chris Powell, LVMS president. “Maverick’s service provides another fantastic transportation option for the hundreds of thousands of fans that attend the NASCAR races at LVMS each year.”

Transfers start at $499 per person, per day if purchased before Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Regular prices start at $549 per person, per day beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Private and custom charters are also available throughout the weekend.

The 2017 NASCAR Weekend events include Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, 2017; Boyd Gaming 300 – Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 11, 2017 and Kobalt 400 – NASCAR Sprint Cup Series on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

For more information or to book a reservation, please call 702.261.0007 or visit www.flymaverick.com.

To purchase tickets for the 2017 NASCAR Weekend, please call 800.644.4444 or visit www.lvms.com.