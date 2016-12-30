Nathan Adelson Hospice Honored with Performance Excellence Award

Las Vegas-based Nathan Adelson Hospice is one of six award recipients of the 2016 Performance Excellence Program with the Southwest Alliance for Excellence. The nonprofit hospice is being honored in the Achievement category.

The annual Performance Excellence Program recognizes organizations for excellence in quality, performance, and outcomes. The program, modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, provides not only an opportunity for recognition, but also valuable feedback on where an organization is positioned on the quality continuum. In addition to formal recognition, the SWAE’s multi-tiered process assists organizations in Arizona, Nevada and Utah along their path to achieving performance excellence, which means being role models in customer and employee satisfaction, sound management, innovation and results.

Awards will be presented at a banquet in February 2017. Additional information about the awards is available at www.swae.org. The list of recipients for the 2016 Performance Excellence Program are:

Achievement Award (Level 3)

Nathan Adelson Hospice – Las Vegas

Commitment Award (Level 2)

Bristol Global Mobility – Phoenix

Montevista Hospital – Las Vegas

Phoenix Convention Center – Phoenix

Scottsdale Medical Imaging, Scottsdale

Yuma Regional Medical Center – Yuma

“This is a remarkable recognition for us,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Carole Fisher. “We believe in quality and compassion, and are very pleased our efforts are providing solid results.”

Karen Shepard, executive director of the Southwest Alliance for Excellence, said: “SWAE is proud to continue empowering organizations to pursue performance excellence, improve outcomes and contribute to the economic strength of their community and state. This evaluation process and feedback is one of the best methodologies available to develop a higher level of organizational performance.”

The Achievement Award (Level 3) Recognizes organizations where Key processes are beginning to be systematically evaluated and improved. The organization demonstrates effective, systematic approaches generally responsive to the “overall” criteria requirements and deployment may vary in some areas or work units. Comparative and trend data are available for some important results areas and trends are beneficial.

The Commitment Award (Level 2) Recognizes organizations that demonstrate effective, systematic approaches generally responsive to the basic criteria requirements, with some early stages of deployment. Results are reported for few to several areas with good performance being achieved.

The 2016 Board of Examiners, made up of more than 42 experts in business, education healthcare and government spent more than 4,500 hours assessing this year’s applicants in seven areas: Leadership, Strategy, Customers, Measurement, Analysis and Knowledge Management, Workforce, Operations and Results. The SWAE Panel of Judges is responsible for validating the integrity of the award process and determining recognition levels for each of the applicants. The Panel is comprised of experts selected from all industry sectors with experience at both the state and national levels.

As part of an alliance of diverse organizations and individuals committed to excellence and continuous improvement, SWAE encourages the exchange of skills, ideas, and learning. The aim is to grow as individuals, improve organizational performance, and contribute to the well-being of our work systems, community, and state. To fulfill our mission, SWAE provides opportunities for organizations to submit their application for the Performance Excellence Award and trains Examiners in support of the application review process. To learn more about the Leadership Award and improving outcomes, please visit our website at www.swae.org or call (480) 874-5815.

Established in 1990, The Southwest Alliance for Excellence is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that advances improvement and excellence in organizations, communities and individuals throughout Arizona, Nevada and Utah by using the Baldrige Criteria.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in providing hospice care and palliative medicine for 37 years, is the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 300 patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care.

The mission of the hospice is to be the Hospice of Choice, the Employer of Preference and a Training Center of Excellence. Its vision is simple: no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. The hospice also is home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a nonprofit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org.