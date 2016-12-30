Ross Lynch Celebrates 21st Birthday with R5 at The Venetian Las Vegas

Ross Lynch of pop-rock phenomenon R5 returned to The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate his 21 st birthday. Accompanied by bandmates, family, and friends, the singing sensation kicked off a three-day celebration by feasting at the acclaimed Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on Dec. 27.

Lynch, who celebrated his birthday in Las Vegas last year when R5 performed on New Year’s Eve, took full advantage of being back in Sin City by experiencing new additions to The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas, including the stunning LOVE art installation at the Waterfall Atrium and The Dorsey, The Venetian’s newest lounge, known for its luxurious ambiance. R5 was joined at The Dorsey by New Beat Fund and actor Troy Osterberg.

The festivities culminated on Lynch’s birthday Thursday, Dec. 29 with dinner at TAO Asian Bistro, followed by an epic night of celebration at TAO Nightclub. The birthday activities were captured through lively posts on Instagram and Twitter from fellow R5 band members to commemorate the Las Vegas getaway.

Siblings Rocky and Rydel have both celebrated birthdays at the luxury resort.

Photo Credit: Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group