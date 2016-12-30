Sebastian Bach Meets with Fans at Goose Island Pub Inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Rock and roll legend, Sebastian Bach, met with fans to sign his autobiography inside Goose Island Pub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The former Skid Row frontman and famous solo artist signed copies of his new rock memoir, 18 AND LIFE ON SKID ROW, before returning for a live DJ set at Center Bar.

Bach’s new memoir 18 AND LIFE ON SKID ROW is out now, buy it at www.harpercollins.com. For more information on Sebastian Bach, visit www.sebastianbach.com or Facebook.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is Las Vegas’ off-strip playground, just minutes and less than three miles from McCarran International Airport. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers an energetic entertainment and gaming experience with the services and amenities associated with a boutique luxury resort hotel. For room availability and additional information call 800.HRD.ROCK (800.473.7625) or visit hardrockhotel.com. Follow Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Photo credit: © Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group