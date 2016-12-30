Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in 2017 in style with an indulgent Omakase

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in 2017 in style with an indulgent Omakase and à la carte menu, featuring signature dishes such as Hanabi and Yellowtail Diced Chilies, as well as newer items like Seared Salmon Togarashi and Tuna Tartare Phyllo Cups.

There will be three available reservation times during the evening: 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 11:15 p.m. All reservations after 9:30 p.m. will enjoy an exclusive party favor and the 11:15 p.m. seating will cheers to the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

The omakase menu is as follows:

First Course

Santen Mori Appetizer

Toro Cube with Black Truffle

Sea Urchin with Osetra Caviar

American Wagyu Tataki with kizami wasami & ponzu foam

Second Course

Ocean Trout Kobujime with caper & burrata cheese

Third Course

Sashimi | Blue Fin Tuna, Madai, Kanpachi, Hotate

Fourth Course

Wagyu Rossini with Black Pepper Sauce

King Crab with Champagne Butter

Fifth Course

Premium Sushi Course | Toro, Shima Aji, Hirame, Sweet Shrimp, Seared Wagyu, Black Truffle Hand Roll

Dessert

Yuzu Crème Brulée