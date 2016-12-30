Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in 2017 in style with an indulgent Omakase
On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace rings in 2017 in style with an indulgent Omakase and à la carte menu, featuring signature dishes such as Hanabi and Yellowtail Diced Chilies, as well as newer items like Seared Salmon Togarashi and Tuna Tartare Phyllo Cups.
There will be three available reservation times during the evening: 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 11:15 p.m. All reservations after 9:30 p.m. will enjoy an exclusive party favor and the 11:15 p.m. seating will cheers to the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
The omakase menu is as follows:
First Course
Santen Mori Appetizer
Toro Cube with Black Truffle
Sea Urchin with Osetra Caviar
American Wagyu Tataki with kizami wasami & ponzu foam
Second Course
Ocean Trout Kobujime with caper & burrata cheese
Third Course
Sashimi | Blue Fin Tuna, Madai, Kanpachi, Hotate
Fourth Course
Wagyu Rossini with Black Pepper Sauce
King Crab with Champagne Butter
Fifth Course
Premium Sushi Course | Toro, Shima Aji, Hirame, Sweet Shrimp, Seared Wagyu, Black Truffle Hand Roll
Dessert
Yuzu Crème Brulée