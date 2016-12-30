Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy and R5 at TAO

Kicking off New Year’s Eve Weekend, Ty Dolla $ign took over TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Thursday night with a blowout performance for party goers. Before heading to the nightclub, the rapper fueled up for his set at the restaurant with his entourage that included rapper G-Eazy where they had the orange chicken, satay of seabass, lobster fried rice and more. Upon arrival to the nightclub, Ty Dolla $ign took to the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The recording artist then treated the party to a set of his top hits before taking in the rest of the night from his VIP table.

Also enjoying dinner at TAO restaurant was pop band R5 where band member Ross Lynch celebrated his 21st birthday. The group dined on the shishito peppers, Thai chicken lollipops, crispy shrimp and more. After dinner, members of the group headed to the nightclub where they took in Ty Dolla $ign’s performance from a VIP booth.

Photo Credit: Al Powers