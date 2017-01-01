GRAMMY-Award Winning DJ Rings in 2017 at OMNIA Nightclub

On Dec. 31, 2016, world-renowned DJ and music producer, Calvin Harris, rang in the New Year at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace with a special DJ set.

Shortly before the GRAMMY Award-winning artist arrived, partygoers erupted with excitement as the sold-out nightspot counted down to midnight and toasted to the New Year. While clubgoers inside were dancing the night away, guests outside on the Terrace took in the best view of the Las Vegas Strip while they reveled in the extravagant firework show erupting in the sky above them. Just after midnight, the turntable sensation made his way to the DJ booth and played an unstoppable set as guests celebrated an unforgettable start to 2017.

As the evening continued, Backstreet Boys group members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough were spotted at the nightlife destination following their special live performance at Caesars Palace. Looking handsome dressed in all black, the members of the iconic boy band joined Harris in the DJ booth where they were seen in high spirits celebrating the New Year into the early hours of the morning.

Photo credit Aaron Garcia