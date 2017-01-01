Jermaine Dupri, Halsey, Chanel Dudley at TAO; Kelly Rowland, Terrence J at LAVO; Brittney Palmer at Beauty & Essex

The celebrations continued New Year’s Eve weekend at TAO Group Las Vegas properties Friday night.

At TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, Grammy award winning artist Jermaine Dupri treated club goers to a special DJ set. Dupri kept the party going into the wee hours of morning as he pumped out hit after hit.

Downstairs at TAO restaurant, recording artist Halsey and a group of friends enjoyed dinner together. The songstress and her friends had the satay of seabass and pepper steak.

Also having dinner at TAO was Chanel Dudley, better known as Chanel West Coast, with two friends. They dined on the crispy rice, short ribs, soy chicken and more.

At LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and members of the Roc Nation family enjoyed dinner together. The group sipped on cocktails and had a selection of LAVO favorites including the ricotta meatball.

Over at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer had dinner with six of her friends. The girls had the spaghettini, mushroom pizza and chile relleno empanadas.

Photo credit: Al Powers