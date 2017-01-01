Kendrick Lamar Rings In The New Year At Drai’s Nightclub with Debut Performance

On Dec. 31, 2016, GRAMMY Award-winning musician Kendrick Lamar closed out 2016 with an explosive, full-length debut performance at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Prior to taking the stage, Lamar took to an exclusive cabana overlooking the dazzling rooftop venue’s pool deck, where he greeted the sea of fans with a special champagne toast. Then, Lamar led the crowd in a special countdown as the clock neared Midnight, ringing in the New Year against the panoramic backdrop of The Las Vegas Strip’s iconic, eight-minute fireworks presentation from 11 stories above the buzzing Strip.

Later that evening, the “Poetic Justice” rapper was met with thunderous applause as he took the Drai’s LIVE stage, performing a 45-minute set of hits including “m.A.A.d city,” “Swimming Pools” and others, concluding with the powerful hit song “Alright.” Celebrities spotted ringing in the New Year at the multi-level rooftop venue included rapper Machine Gun Kelly who shared words of enthusiasm with Lamar, rapper Young Thug, singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole drinking Moet Nectar Imperial Rosé, and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek taking in the performance from a luxurious VIP booth.

Following the electrifying performance, Lamar continued the evening’s celebrations late into the night at a lavish stageside VIP booth alongside friends. Lamar completed the unforgettable trip to Sin City with a stay in a signature suite at The Cromwell.

Drai’s Las Vegas’ highly-anticipated New Year’s Weekend lineup has included performances by exclusive Drai’s LIVE resident G-Eazy on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 and an unforgettable debut performance by Kid Cudi on Dec. 30, 2016. Kicking off the New Year, celebrated hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd will take over the nightclub with a return performance tonight, Jan. 1. For tickets, table reservations and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Joey Ungerer and Woody Hugh/Tony Tran Photography