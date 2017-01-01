Kid Cudi Continues the New Year’s Eve Weekend with an Electrifying Debut Drai’s LIVE Performance

On Dec. 30, 2016, visionary rapper Kid Cudi delivered an electrifying debut performance at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Serving as the second installment of an epic four-day lineup in celebration of New Year’s Eve weekend, Cudi was met with roaring applause as he took the Drai’s LIVE stage to deliver a huge set of some of his biggest hits like “Day ‘N’ Nite,” “Pursuit of Happiness” and more, including tracks from his recently released album,Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. After the show, Cudi continued the party late into the night while enjoying his dazzling stageside VIP booth with friends.

Several celebrities were spotted enjoying the late night show, including rappers Wiz Khalifa and Too Short, comedian Hannibal Buress and hip-hop icon Flava Flav. The celebration continues all weekend long with the Drai’s LIVE debut of Kendrick Lamar as he toasts to the new year on Saturday, and the highly-anticipated return of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Sunday.

A one-of-a-kind nightlife experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length performances by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Mike Kirschbaum/Tony Tran Photography