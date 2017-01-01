Nick Carter and Howie Dorough spotted at Nobu Restaurant and Lounge at Caesars Palace

Nick Carter and Howie Dorough were spotted at Nobu Restaurant and Lounge at Caesars Palace prior to their performance at Caesars Palace. The two singers with a group of friends dined on several signature dishes including Yellowtail Sashimi, Alaskan Black Cod and Rock Shrimp.

As the evening continued, Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough celebrated at OMNIA Nightclub following their special live performance at Caesars Palace. Dressed in all black, the members of the iconic boy band joined Harris in the DJ booth where they were seen in high spirits celebrating the New Year into the early hours of the morning.