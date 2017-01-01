OMNIA Resident Kaskade debuts in Las Vegas nightlife

Before all of the New Year’s Eve excitement, the celebratory weekend began Friday, with OMNIA resident Kaskade’s debut at the Las Vegas nightlife mecca. Beginning just after midnight, the dance music titan made his way to the hot spot in style as he flew in via Maverick Helicopter. Soaring high above the Las Vegas Strip, circling over Caesars Palace and OMNIA Nightclub, Kaskade grabbed the city’s attention as he made his grand entrance. Around 1:30 a.m., the energy in OMNIA’s main room hit an all-time high as the music faded, the lights dimmed, and Kaskade appeared in the DJ booth to begin his debut set for the ecstatic crowd. The famed music producer commanded the attention of the packed room and began his first set of his new residency at the nightspot.

Photo credit

Aaron Garcia