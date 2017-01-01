Revelers rang in 2017 with TAO Group across Las Vegas

At Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, rapper Wiz Khalifa led the crowd in the countdown to midnight before Grammy Award winning artist The Weeknd took to the stage to perform a ten-song medley of hits including “Starboy” and “I Can’t Feel My Face”. Joining The Weeknd’s VIP table was singer-songwriter Halsey and Canadian rapper Belly, while Jermaine Dupri, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and Dan Bilzerian were also spotted celebrating the New Year at the club.

Before heading to Marquee, Halsey and Kevin Durant were each spotted dining at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan.

At TAO inside The Venetian DJ Khaled, French Montana and Sean “Diddy” Combs teamed up to welcome 2017. Khaled and French kicked off the night with a dinner of signature Asian dishes before treating the entire venue to a memorable New Year’s Eve experience. Khaled started the party with a performance before manning the decks for a special DJ set. He was joined by French Montana and Diddy to countdown to the start of 2017. As the clock struck midnight the three launched into a performance that had the crowd signing along to all of their hits. After his set Khaled toasted the New Year with Ciroc. Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and actor Terrence J with Jasmine Sanders were also spotted at TAO.

At LAVO inside The Palazzo, T-Pain headlined the celebrations. The Grammy Award winning rapper hyped the crowd for the countdown, ringing in the New Year with a performance that included his best hits.

Photo Credits:

Marquee – Al Powers

TAO – Brenton Ho

LAVO – Paul Mai