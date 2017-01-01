Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka host CÎROC After Party at LAVO Casino Club at The Palazzo

Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka hosted CÎROC The New Year 2017 After Party at LAVO Casino Club at The Palazzo. After ringing in 2017, celebs gathered at the intimate venue with Diddy to continue the celebrations.

French Montana, DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Jermaine Dupri, singer Halsey, Cassie, DJs Diplo and Chuckie, were all spotted kicking off the New Year while DJ Cassidy manned the decks. Kevin Durant, Machine Gun Kelly, Terrance J, Jasmine Sanders, rapper and Empire actress Bre-Z, rapper Belly, street artist Mr. Brainwash and YouTube star Rudy Mancuso were also among the revelers who toasted to 2017 until the early hours of the morning.

Photo credit: Al Powers