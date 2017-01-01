To help ring in the New Year, several Caesars Entertainment headliners perform

To help ring in the New Year, several Caesars Entertainment headliners performed during special holiday broadcasts to celebrate with fans around the world.

Global superstar DJ and music producer, Calvin Harris, performed an exclusive DJ set during a private engagement for Caesars Palace. Over 3,600 guests watched the GRAMMY Award-winning artist perform his most popular hits.

Following Calvin’s electronic dance phenomenon, guests were treated to yet another larger than life performance when Backstreet Boys took the stage. The best-selling boy band of all time captivated the audience with iconic songs including “Everybody” and “I Want It That Way.” The performance was a sneak peak of what is to come as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson prepare for their exclusive headlining residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning March 1.

The end of the year party continued at the iconic resort when Calvin Harris entered his element at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. Just after midnight, the turntable sensation made his way to the DJ booth and played an unstoppable set as guests celebrated an unforgettable start to 2017.

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez brought viewers of NBC’s “New Year’s with Carson Daly” to Las Vegas as she performed a medley of songs from her record-breaking headlining residency, “JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” featured multi-platinum-selling artist, four-time GRAMMY Award winner and music icon, Lionel Richie, performing “All Night Long” at his headlining residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

World-renowned singer, songwriter and performer, Elton John returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his critically acclaimed show, “The Million Dollar Piano.” Elton was accompanied by his band, which includes Davey Johnstone on guitar, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, Nigel Olsson on drums and Kim Bullard on keyboards, with a special appearance by percussionist Ray Cooper.

Seen in the crowd at Elton John’s New Year’s Eve performance of “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was Lady Gaga. Ringing in the New Year in style, the singer / songwriter danced to Elton’s hits all night with a group of friends.