Wu-Tang Clan and Kendrick Lamar bring in New Years Eve in Las Vegas

Bottles popped as the ball dropped as legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan rang in 2017 at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with HOT 97.5’s Wu Year’s Eve. The high energy show featured RZA, GZA, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah and Cappadonna as they performed their classic hits including “C.R.E.A.M,” “Protect Ya Neck” and “Method Man.”

Kendrick Lamar took over Drai’s Nightclub in his Drai’s Live debut atop The Cromwell on New Year’s Eve. The GRAMMY Award-winning rapper shared his poetic lyrics at the luxurious nightclub for an all-night celebration, jump starting 2017 with an eclectic full-length performance.